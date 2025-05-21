New Hope Network: Nutrition Business Journal Report Provides Unparalleled Market Intelligence on $69.3 Billion Supplement Industry

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ), the leading business intelligence and market research resource in the nutrition and supplements industry, today announces the release of the 2025 Supplement Business Report, offering the most detailed analysis of the dietary supplement market to date, a market valued at $69.3 billion in 2024 and estimated to reach almost $87 billion in 2028.

This report delivers a comprehensive review of the industry's dynamic landscape, encompassing major categories including vitamins, minerals, herbs and botanicals, specialty nutrients, sports nutrition and meal replacements. The data spans multiple sales channels, including natural and specialty retail, mass market, e-commerce, multilevel marketing and practitioner segments, complemented by exclusive profiles of industry-leading brands. Industry stakeholders can leverage this essential intelligence to identify growth opportunities, understand competitive dynamics and make informed strategic decisions in today's complex and competitive landscape.

"The 2025 Supplement Business Report represents the most thorough analysis of the industry today," says Bill Giebler, content and insights director at Nutrition Business Journal. "In an era of rapid evolution and acceptance in government and among consumers, but also of global market import challenges, this report provides information necessary to stay ahead of the curve."

The report provides extensive coverage of combination herbal formulas, single herbs, sports nutrition powders and ready-to-drink products. Specialty supplements, including collagen, probiotics, omega-3s, CoQ10 and others, is a standout category as it is the second largest and the second-fastest growing category, a testament to the specialization of the industry with more cutting-edge ingredients and increasing consumer awareness. The report also provides detailed growth trends across all major categories and a breakdown of primary distribution channels.

A distinguishing feature of this year's report is the thorough analysis of delivery formats, detailing market sizing and growth data for capsules, tablets, softgels, gummies, powders, liquids, shots, and effervescents across categories. Gummies continue to be the most popular delivery format for consumers, dominating almost a quarter (24.6%) of the market. The report also includes exclusive rankings of the top 50 supplement brands by U.S. VMS revenue, accompanied by forward-looking projections and trend analysis.

To learn more about Nutrition Business Journal's reports and to subscribe to the NBJ newsletter visit store.newhope.com/collections/reports.

About Nutrition Business Journal

Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ) has been the cornerstone of nutrition industry intelligence since 1996, delivering market-defining data and thought leadership across the natural products sector. Through its comprehensive portfolio of 11 annual journal issues and in-depth industry reports, NBJ provides authoritative analysis spanning ingredients, health conditions, and sales channels. NBJ's research and insights serve as the industry standard for market sizing, trend analysis, and strategic planning in global nutrition. For more information, visit store.newhope.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Health and Nutrition PR

pr@newhope.com

SOURCE: New Hope Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/nutrition-business-journal-report-provides-unparalleled-market-intelli-1030151