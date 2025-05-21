Etobicoke, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - Award-winning medispa Laserlicious today introduced the Aerolase Neo Elite® laser, becoming one of the first clinics in Etobicoke to offer next-generation, 650-microsecond technology that treats more than 30 skin concerns-among them acne, melasma, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, unwanted hair and signs of ageing-without pain, downtime or risk to darker skin tones.

Laserlicious Brings Next-Gen Aerolase Neo Elite - The "Every-Skin-Type" Laser in Etobicoke



"Clients of every complexion will finally have a single, comfortable solution for stubborn skin issues," said Rana Andriya, Founder & Head Aesthetician at Laserlicious. "Aerolase's ultra-short pulse keeps skin cool while delivering high-powered energy, so treatments are fast, virtually painless and safe for everyone. Bringing this device into our practice reflects our promise to blend advanced technology with an inclusive, judgment-free experience."

A leap forward in laser science

Traditional lasers fire millisecond-long pulses that can overheat surrounding tissue-especially in melanin-rich skin. Aerolase Neo Elite® shortens each pulse to 650 microseconds, allowing skin to cool between shots while still precisely targeting pigment, vascular and sebaceous structures. Peer-reviewed studies report safe, effective outcomes on Fitzpatrick skin types I-VI (Source: Aerolase Clinical Dossier, 2024).

Benefits patients will see immediately.

Zero social downtime - Clients can apply makeup and resume normal activities right after treatment.

- Clients can apply makeup and resume normal activities right after treatment. Broad utility - One platform addresses acne, psoriasis, angiomas, wrinkles, ingrown hair and dozens of additional indications, reducing the need for multiple devices.

- One platform addresses acne, psoriasis, angiomas, wrinkles, ingrown hair and dozens of additional indications, reducing the need for multiple devices. Comfort first - Most patients describe only a mild, warm sensation-no numbing cream required.

Reinforcing a legacy of excellence

Since opening in 2015, Laserlicious has served more than 10,000 clients and earned eight industry honours, including consecutive Top Choice Laser Clinic in Toronto wins from 2021 through 2025. The addition of Aerolase amplifies the clinic's reputation for results-driven care delivered in a welcoming environment for all genders, ages and skin types.

Complimentary consultations

To celebrate the launch, Laserlicious is offering free skin consultations. Prospective clients can book online at Laserlicious or call (647) 409-0089 to learn whether Aerolase Neo Elite is the right solution for their skin goals.

About Laserlicious

Located at 1735 Kipling Avenue, Suite 208, Etobicoke, Laserlicious is a women-owned medical spa known for its client-obsessed culture, inclusive ethos and advanced technology portfolio. The clinic provides laser hair removal, an array of skin treatments for all skin concerns and skin rejuvenation, injectables and body-contouring services, all performed by certified and highly skilled medical aestheticians and nurses in a spa-like setting.

