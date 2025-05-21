Partners Group
Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 21 May 2025
Partners Group Holding AG's shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) that was held today in Baar-Zug, Switzerland.
1. Votes on the financial and non-financial reporting for the 2024 financial year
2. Motion for the appropriation of available earnings and declaration of dividend for 2024
3. Discharge of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Team
4. Consultative vote on the 2024 Compensation Report
5. Approval of compensation
6. Elections
Furthermore, shareholders re-elected Flora Zhao, Anne Lester, and Gaëlle Olivier as members of the Nomination & Compensation Committee. The Board of Directors confirmed Flora Zhao as the Chairwoman of the Nomination & Compensation Committee.
HotzGoldmann Advokatur/Notariat in Baar, Switzerland, has been re-elected as independent proxy and PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, Switzerland, has been elected as the new statutory auditors of the company.
A detailed overview of the voting results of all resolutions passed at the 2025 AGM will be made available at www.partnersgroup.com/AGM in the coming days.
[1]The net dividend is defined as the gross dividend reduced by a 35% Swiss withholding tax.
