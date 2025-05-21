Framer, the website design platform loved by designers and trusted by brands like Perplexity, Miro, and Superhuman, today unveiled a suite of powerful AI features that make it faster and easier than ever to design stunning, high-performance websites. Following a strong year of customer growth, the tools were created based on direct feedback with its loyal design community-boosting productivity, enhancing creativity, and removing barriers between ideas and execution.

"We've been building a best-in-class web design platform, taking into account customer feedback on how AI can support productivity without taking away the 'magic' of building a site," said Koen Bok, CEO and Founder, Framer. "We're simplifying the journey from concept to live site, so ideas can take center stage."

Framer's newest updates include four core features with two powered by AI, empowering designers on their journey from ideation to launch:

Wireframer: A smart layout assistant that lets you prompt your way to custom webpage structures-perfect for getting started quickly while still allowing you to tweak designs and iterate using the chat feature.

A smart layout assistant that lets you prompt your way to custom webpage structures-perfect for getting started quickly while still allowing you to tweak designs and iterate using the chat feature. Workshop: Framer's new AI-powered coding assistant brings a fresh take on code generation with vibe-coding. It builds custom components that reflect a site's style, picking up on colors, fonts, layout, and even optimizing performance and memory in the background, so your designs stay on-brand.

Framer's new AI-powered coding assistant brings a fresh take on code generation with vibe-coding. It builds custom components that reflect a site's style, picking up on colors, fonts, layout, and even optimizing performance and memory in the background, so your designs stay on-brand. Vector: A new set of graphics and icon drawing tools, enabling more people to start designing their site within Framer. You can animate and customize the vectors, easily export, and combine sets of vector graphics into icon kits.

A new set of graphics and icon drawing tools, enabling more people to start designing their site within Framer. You can animate and customize the vectors, easily export, and combine sets of vector graphics into icon kits. Advanced Analytics: Measure your site's effectiveness with comprehensive reports that cut through the noise and let you set up metrics to run tests within minutes.

Whether you're a professional designer or building your first website, Framer's AI tools make it easy to build custom, responsive sites with no code required. Unlike other platforms, Framer is making Wireframer, Workshop, and Vector features available to all users today with no Beta access needed. And enterprise customers can get started with Advanced Analytics immediately.

Visit Framer to start designing today.

About Framer

Founded in Amsterdam with global offices in Barcelona and San Francisco, Framer is where teams design and publish stunning sites. From startups to Fortune 500 companies, Framer powers brands and designers with intuitive tools and powerful performance with no code required.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250521574932/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Christina Gregor

StoryLabs

christina@storylabsco.com