OnRe, Backed by Ethena, Solana Ventures, and RockawayX Launches Structured Yield Product Combining Real-World Stability and On-Chain Upside

LONDON, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OnRe, the leading regulated on-chain reinsurance company, launches its ONe token. ONe is an accumulating token for LPs, currently offering projected returns of up to 40.35% consisting of reinsurance performance, collateral yield, and token incentives. OnRe unlocks previously inaccessible yield from the $750 billion global reinsurance market, and combines it with the digital asset market's unique return attributes, resulting in a stable and scalable product.

Through its partnership with Ethena, OnRe allows users to deposit sUSDe into a reinsurance pool on Solana. Deposited sUSDe flows into a balanced reinsurance portfolio, carefully underwritten by OnRe's underwriting and actuarial experts, then allocated across diversified insurance lines to generate uncorrelated yields. This enables on-chain capital markets to utilize this real-world asset class as liquid collateral across the ecosystem.

"OnRe provides the perfect real-world use case for sUSDe, allowing over $6bn in stable capital to earn additional, meaningful yield by deploying into one of the world's most established financial systems. This partnership sets the stage for a new era of capital efficiency, transforming deposits into productive, yield-generating assets while opening a market that has long been out of reach for most investors." - Guy Young, Founder of Ethena Labs.

OnRe's blockchain-native structured product unlocks capabilities unreplicable in traditional finance, including upside participation through on-chain funding rates and integrations with other DeFi protocols to enhance capital efficiency.

In bearish markets, OnRe delivers consistent, stable yield through reinsurance exposure, independent of crypto and equity downturns. In bullish conditions, elevated on-chain funding rates and token incentives from sUSDe and the $ONRE protocol token offer meaningful upside potential.

ONe is directly tied to a regulated, revenue-generating business, setting it apart from DeFi tokens that rely on emissions or abstract governance mandates. Its value is linked to TVL, backed by real-world underwriting, and aligned with long-term platform growth. The project's revenue dynamics are appealing, with the ability to generate the same income from $10M in TVL as a $500M money market fund.

Rising on-chain capital flows, driven by stablecoin adoption and investor demand for lower-volatility yield, make for ideal launch timing. With support from RockawayX, a seed investor in Solana and backer of 15+ of the ecosystem's leading projects, and the Solana Foundation, OnRe's integration roadmap will offer pool investors the potential for additional returns through DeFi composability, such as the ability to use the pool deposit receipt as borrow collateral on lending platforms.

"We pursue DeFi products that offer a substantially superior risk and return profile or user experience to traditional alternatives, and OnRe definitely fits the bill, with predictable returns in bearish environments, and meaningful upside in bullish times. Active participants will leverage OnRe's integrations across Solana DeFi, with projects like Kamino, Exponent, and Fragmetric, making reinsurance a key on-chain portfolio building block. Better yet, the reinsurance industry is sorely in need of a digital lift, and we see OnRe accelerating a leapfrog step forward." - Samantha Bohbot, Partner & Chief Growth Officer of RockawayX.

"Innovation doesn't happen overnight or in isolation. The launch of OnRe is the result of powerful partnerships and scalable technology, creating something genuinely new in digital assets and insurance. It's a model that's rigorously tested, securely designed, and fully compliant. I'm excited to see ONe scale as a reliable collateral asset year-round, giving digital asset markets access to the strong, stable returns of insurance - one of the world's largest and most profitable industries." - Dan Roberts, Co-Founder and CEO of OnRe.

Backed by deep expertise and full regulatory approval, OnRe sets a new benchmark for allocators seeking reliable, cycle-resilient returns. Visit onre.finance for early investor incentives and and sign up to secure first access to upcoming rewards.

About OnRe

OnRe bridges the reliability of the $750bn global reinsurance market with the transformative power of blockchain. Licensed to deploy digital assets as insurance collateral, OnRe provides a new class of investors with direct access to consistent real-world yield through structured products designed to generate returns in both bull and bear markets - creating a return profile not replicable in traditional finance. With a focus on transparency, scalability, and capital efficiency, OnRe is transforming how capital is deployed, bringing opportunity to a system that has historically been out of reach.

