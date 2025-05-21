VIVOTEK Inc.: VIVOTEK Empowers dechant's Construction Site Safety with Advanced AI Security Technology

TAIPEI, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Background

VIVOTEK, the global leading security solution provider, has partnered with dechant hoch- und ingenieurbau gmbh, a prestigious, family-owned construction company with over 140 years of industry experience. Renowned for its expertise in exposed concrete construction, dechant has contributed to iconic projects such as the Deutsche Bundestag and the Galileo Control Centre. Seeking to elevate construction site security, dechant turned to VIVOTEK for an integrated security solution, seamlessly facilitated by its subsidiary, Compu-House GmbH.

Challenge

The construction industry is often vulnerable to theft and vandalism, resulting in financial losses and project delays. dechant faced similar challenges at their construction sites, where large areas and valuable materials presented significant security concerns. Monitoring such expansive zones and responding to incidents in real-time posed logistical challenges, especially at night or in remote locations.

Solution

To address these challenges, VIVOTEK developed an innovative, AI-driven security solution integrated with dechant's Security SEC-WATCH Tower-a mobile system specifically designed for construction site security. By combining VIVOTEK's technology with the flexibility of the SEC-WATCH Tower, dechant was able to effectively address its unique security needs, setting a new benchmark for construction site protection.

Key Features of the Solution:

VIVOTEK 5mp Speed Dome SD9384-EHL : Offering high-resolution imaging and exceptional pan-tilt-zoom capabilities, this speed dome camera ensures comprehensive coverage of large construction sites.

: Offering high-resolution imaging and exceptional pan-tilt-zoom capabilities, this speed dome camera ensures comprehensive coverage of large construction sites. VIVOTEK 5mp Bullet IB9387-EHTV-v3 : This bullet camera provides superior image quality and low-light performance, making it ideal for monitoring outdoor areas with challenging lighting conditions.

: This bullet camera provides superior image quality and low-light performance, making it ideal for monitoring outdoor areas with challenging lighting conditions. VIVOTEK Advanced AI-Powered Video Analytics : By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, the surveillance station is equipped with advanced video analytics capabilities, including motion detection, intrusion detection, and object tracking.

: By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, the surveillance station is equipped with advanced video analytics capabilities, including motion detection, intrusion detection, and object tracking. Vision Object Analytics : VIVOTEK's vision object analytics further enhance the station's capabilities by enabling the detection and classification of objects in real-time, facilitating proactive security measures and incident response.

: VIVOTEK's vision object analytics further enhance the station's capabilities by enabling the detection and classification of objects in real-time, facilitating proactive security measures and incident response. Two-Way Communication : The IP Audio Speaker allows remote communication and pre-recorded announcements to deter intruders.

: The IP Audio Speaker allows remote communication and pre-recorded announcements to deter intruders. Real-Time Monitoring and Alerts: Integrated with AI-driven analytics, including intrusion detection, line crossing detection, and loitering detection.

Additionally, the backend solution provided by VIVOTEK partner artec AG ensures seamless integration and centralized management of video feeds and analytics data.

Results

VIVOTEK's AI-driven security solution, integrated with dechant's Smart Security SEC-WATCH Tower, demonstrated its effectiveness during a real-world incident. During a real-world incident, VIVOTEK's system detected an unauthorized individual on-site after hours, triggering an alarm and notifying security personnel in real time.

Leveraging VIVOTEK's Smart Tracking and advanced PTZ cameras, the system automatically tracked the individual's movements, capturing high-quality video evidence. The footage and real-time alerts enabled swift action, ensuring the individual was safely removed from the premises without further disruption.

This success of the security solution was highlighted by German BR Frankenschau news on January 10, 2025, showcasing its effectiveness in real-world scenarios.

Key Benefits:

Enhanced Security : Real-time monitoring and AI-driven analytics deter theft and vandalism.

: Real-time monitoring and AI-driven analytics deter theft and vandalism. Cost Efficiency : Reduced financial losses from theft and minimized project delays.

: Reduced financial losses from theft and minimized project delays. Flexibility : Mobile video towers can be relocated as project needs evolve.

: Mobile video towers can be relocated as project needs evolve. Reliability : Durable equipment ensures uninterrupted operation in all weather conditions.

: Durable equipment ensures uninterrupted operation in all weather conditions. Peace of Mind: Comprehensive security solutions protect assets, personnel, and progress.

Conclusion & Customer Feedback

VIVOTEK's innovative security solution, integrated with the dechant Security SEC-WATCH Tower, has set a benchmark for construction site security. By combining cutting-edge cameras, AI analytics, and mobile flexibility, dechant has successfully addressed the challenges of site security, ensuring the safety of its projects and assets. This success underscores the value of robust and innovative security solutions in the construction industry.

Johann Steuer, Founder of Compu-House GmbH, emphasized: "Empowering construction sites with cutting-edge technology is not just about security; it's about enabling progress and ensuring the safety of those who build our future."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693348/VIVOTEK_partnered_with_dechant_hoch__und_ingenieurbau_gmbh_to_develop_an_AI_Powered_security_solutio.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vivotek-empowers-dechants-construction-site-safety-with-advanced-ai-security-technology-302462218.html