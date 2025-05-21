New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, has announced a major accessibility initiative for 2025: all websites launched by the agency will now meet or exceed WCAG 2.2 AA compliance standards by default. This move follows key findings from WebAIM's 2024 report that show 96.3 percent of homepages in the U.S. still fail basic accessibility checks.

With growing legal scrutiny from the Department of Justice and increasing litigation around ADA non-compliance, Digital Silk's latest mandate positions accessibility as non-negotiable for U.S. brands aiming to mitigate legal risk and uphold digital inclusion.

Built-In Accessibility Sets the New Baseline for New York Web Design in 2025

According to the CDC, 61 million U.S. adults live with a disability-roughly one in four Americans-making accessible web design not only a legal obligation but a business necessity. Inclusive design also improves site performance by potentially boosting SEO, lowering bounce rates and enhancing user satisfaction.

How Digital Silk Integrates Accessibility From the Ground Up

Digital Silk's revised workflow includes a hybrid approach that blends automated scanning tools with manual reviews conducted via keyboard navigation and screen readers. Designers adhere to strict color-contrast tokens, semantic HTML structures and ARIA-label checklists to meet and exceed WCAG 2.2 standards.

For organizations undergoing a redesign, Digital Silk recommends the following:

Audit Existing Pages: Identify and resolve WCAG 2.2 violations before starting any rebuild.

Identify and resolve WCAG 2.2 violations before starting any rebuild. Adopt Design Tokens: Standardize accessible color and typography system-wide.

Standardize accessible color and typography system-wide. Ensure Keyboard Navigation: All interactive elements must work without a mouse.

All interactive elements must work without a mouse. Maintain Ongoing Monitoring: Quarterly audits help detect and fix regressions over time.

Accessibility as a Growth Lever for U.S. Brands

Digital accessibility is now being seen as a competitive advantage across sectors, especially as U.S. web design trends lean heavily toward inclusive, human-first digital experiences. This shift marks a critical change in the approach to user interface design in markets like New York, where accessibility is rapidly becoming a benchmark for quality.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a full-service New York Web Design Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to drive more conversions and digital marketing services to boost awareness and engagement.

