Dynamic Persona-Driven Marketing for Credit Unions Now Possible With Prisma Campaigns and FinGoal Partnership

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Prisma Campaigns , a marketing automation platform for financial institutions, has announced a new partnership with FinGoal , a personalized financial engagement solutions provider for credit unions and community banks.

This new integration enables Prisma Campaigns clients to directly leverage FinGoal's transaction data-based persona modeling technology within their marketing automation workflows. The partnership allows credit unions to dynamically generate detailed member personas based on transactional data, behavioral patterns, and engagement history in order to deliver digital personalized campaigns, relevant product offers, and financial education across digital channels such as online banking, mobile apps, email, and SMS.

Traditionally, segmenting members and delivering targeted communications has required significant manual effort and lacked precision. With the Prisma-FinGoal integration, credit unions can now automate the creation of segmented audiences, trigger contextually relevant campaigns, and adapt messaging in real-time based on evolving member profiles. This will accelerate campaign time-to-market and enhance member engagement by aligning financial offers and advice with needs and goals.

"Our partnership with FinGoal enhances Prisma's ability to deliver intelligent, data-driven marketing automation to financial institutions," said Guillermo Winkler, CEO of Prisma Campaigns. "By embedding persona modeling into our platform, we empower credit unions to build highly personalized experiences that drive loyalty, product adoption, and financial wellness."

The integration is fully operational and available to Prisma Campaigns clients. The option provides a scalable solution for institutions looking to enhance personalization strategies without additional operational complexity.

About FinGoal

FinGoal's mission is to be the most trusted enabler of hyper-personalized financial services. We build analytics and infrastructure for trusted financial brands all predicated on understanding their individual members on a more human level; what they care about, what they value, and what is motivating them right now. For more information, visit www.fingoal.com .

About Prisma Campaigns

Prisma Campaigns, selected as the preferred marketing automation partner by CUNA Strategic Services, is a marketing automation platform designed specifically for financial institutions. Prisma enables credit unions and banks to deliver targeted, omnichannel campaigns that drive measurable growth and deeper member relationships. Learn more at www.prismacampaigns.com .

SOURCE: Prisma Campaigns

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/dynamic-persona-driven-marketing-for-credit-unions-now-possible-with-1030331