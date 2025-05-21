Epica International, Inc. Announces Strategic Service Partnership With Catalyst MedTech

LANDRUM, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Epica International, a global innovator in veterinary and human diagnostic imaging systems, today announced a new strategic partnership with Catalyst MedTech, a nationally recognized leader in medical imaging service and support. The partnership strengthens Epica's commitment to delivering fast, responsive, and expert service to its growing base of U.S. customers.

Catalyst MedTech brings decades of experience in the diagnostic imaging field and a proven track record of providing high-quality support across a wide range of imaging technologies. Together, Epica and Catalyst will offer a robust, scalable service platform that reduces downtime, speeds response times, and enhances customer satisfaction across both Epica Human Health and Imaginalis Imaging, Epica's veterinary division.

"We're excited to partner with Catalyst to continue raising the bar on service," said Joe Soto, CEO of Epica International. "Our customers rely on us not only for imaging innovation but for dependable, high-touch support. This partnership allows us to scale our service capabilities while keeping the customer experience personal and responsive."

"As the only independent, ISO-certified partner delivering OEM-grade service for nuclear medicine, molecular imaging and computed tomography systems, Catalyst MedTech brings unmatched expertise and nationwide reach - ensuring Epica customers receive elite-level support, faster response, and long-term value across every system." said Marty Shirley, President and CEO of Catalyst MedTech.

This growing partnership reflects Epica's long-term commitment to continual improvement, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence. Both companies are also excited about the potential to expand the scope of this collaboration to support future innovation and delivery.

About Epica International

Epica International is the parent company of Imaginalis, which serves the veterinary market, and Epica Human Health, which focuses on human healthcare. Together, they provide advanced imaging solutions built to support confident diagnoses and better outcomes. The company designs, manufactures, and supports a full imaging ecosystem - including hardware, software, training, and service. With a commitment to innovation and diagnostic precision, Epica's solutions support better clinical outcomes through powerful, accessible technology.

About Catalyst MedTech

Catalyst MedTech is a nationwide leader in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging solutions. The company operates as an OEM, as an ISO certified Multi-Vendor refurbishment and as an Independent Multi-Vendor Service and Support Provider. The company offers comprehensive, multi-vendor solutions spanning equipment sales, support, service and maintenance, as well as clinical imaging services. Catalyst MedTech operates across the entire United States, empowering healthcare providers to deliver efficient, high-quality patient care while shaping the future of diagnostic imaging innovation. www.catalystmedtech.com

