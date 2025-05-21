Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - Singular Research, a leading provider of independent research on small-cap companies, today released its analysis of Oportun Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ: OPRT) first quarter 2025 financial results.

Key Financial Highlights:

Q1 earnings exceeded expectations as the Company delivered its second consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability

Total revenue for Q1 was $235.9 million

Adjusted EPS for Q1 was $0.40, compared to $0.09 in Q1 2024

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $34 million, compared to $1.9 million in Q1 2024

Operational Analysis:

The Company demonstrated significant improvement in key operational metrics during Q1 2025. Total originations reached $469.3 million, up 38.7% year-over-year, marking the second consecutive quarter of originations growth. The annualized net charge-off rate improved to 12.2%, at the low end of the Company's guidance range.

Cost Management:

Adjusted operating expenses showed substantial improvement at $89 million, down 13% year-over-year. Operating expenses as a percentage of average daily principal balance improved by 160 basis points year-over-year to 13.9% in Q1 2025.

Credit Quality:

The decreasing volume of loans in the back book and strong performance of the front book indicates improving credit quality. The front book demonstrated an annualized net charge-off rate of 11.5% in Q1 2025, slightly above the Company's target range of 9% to 11%. Importantly, the back book continues to decline and was only 4% of the loan portfolio in Q1 2025, expected to further decrease to 1% by year-end.

2025 Outlook Reaffirmed:

Management has reaffirmed its guidance for FY 2025 despite moderating loan originations growth expectations to 10%:

Revenue projected between $945-$970 million

Adjusted EBITDA expected between $135-$145 million (up 34% YOY at midpoint)

Adjusted EPS forecasted between $1.10-$1.30 (up 73% YOY at midpoint)

Net charge-off rate expected at 11.5% (±50 basis points)

The Company expects to achieve GAAP profitability by the end of FY 2025

Unit Economics:

The Company's business model targets a long-term Return on Equity in the range of 20%-28%, which appears achievable as the back book continues to shrink and operating expenses decline further.

