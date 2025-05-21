Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - Licensed bookmaker GGBET UA headed to Kyiv's Unit.City to hold an exciting panel discussion with leading esports market experts, during which the participants debunked esports stereotypes which still exist in the minds of wider audiences. This discussion was a key topic at the third SBC Summit Ukraine 2025 All-Ukrainian sports marketing conference. GGBET UA also presented a museum exhibition to visitors, featuring unique trophies won by Ukrainian esports teams, as well as important facts about the history of esports' development within Ukraine.





Leading esports experts at SBC Summit Ukraine. Photo provided by GGBET UA



SBC Summit Ukraine is the third all-Ukrainian sports marketing conference and brings together sports and business to create new projects. GGBET UA is once again a premium sponsor of the event. The Ukraine in esports: facts and fakes panel discussion was the first forum for professional dialog involving experts from this industry in the history of SBC Summit Ukraine. They discussed three assumptions about esports which exist in the minds of lots of people: "esports is not a serious industry", "esports in Ukraine can never be as popular as traditional sports", and "it's easier to be successful in esports than in traditional sports".

During the discussion, the speakers shared interesting facts and insights about their niche. Yevhen Zolotarov, CEO of Ukraine's most successful club, NAVI, said that esports clubs currently have balanced business models and more formats for monetization than traditional sports (e.g. digital items), which creates additional possibilities for partners and sponsors. Vitalii v1lat Volachai, Legendary commentator and co-founder of Maincast, shared his opinion that NAVI's match in the final of the CS2 World Championship in 2024 was one of the top 3 most-watched sports events, behind two football matches featuring Shakhtar and Dinamo. Viktor Proniakin, head of product at Esports Charts' analytics service highlighted the fact that when it comes to qualifier matches, esports is already beating traditional sports - an average event could draw in 30-50 thousand views from a Ukrainian-language audience.

Andriy Hryshchenko, Executive director of the Ukrainian Esports Federation, spoke about an important topic: socializing and reintegrating soldiers through esports. The federation already dedicates time to working with veterans and soldiers in active service and is developing ideas offered by soldiers and finding great potential in them.

"We have collected assumptions about esports that are widely held, but controversial. This enabled us to facilitate a lively and open discussion. For a long time, esports has had its fans, its system of tournaments, its structure and partnerships, and disciplines such as CS2 and Dota 2, which are now included in the top 10 sports on GGBET UA. This industry unites generations, and we are delighted that we could demonstrate its true scale to SBC Summit Ukraine participants," stated Sergii Mishchenko, CEO of GGBET UA.

GGBET UA also presented a museum of esports, at which visitors could check out original trophies won by Ukrainian teams from global tournaments, find out about the history of Ukraine's esports scene, and be persuaded that esports is an important component of modern sporting culture.

SBC Summit Ukraine 2025 also saw a raffle held of two CS:GO record books - an exclusive publication detailing world records in this cult game created by GGBET in collaboration with global publishers Dot Esports.

