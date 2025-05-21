New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it is advancing toward Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High authorization, which will ultimately enable federal agencies to more effectively monitor, secure and optimize their critical applications and infrastructure while adhering to stringent compliance frameworks.

US federal agencies are required to meet rigorous security and compliance standards. Datadog for Government previously achieved Moderate-Impact authorization through agency sponsorship. By pursuing FedRAMP High authorization, Datadog can better align with the federal government's modernization and digital transformation initiatives, and prepare government IT leaders and engineers to leverage Datadog's full-stack and unified platform for observability and security.

"Tool sprawl, siloed data and limited visibility across complex environments remain common problems for federal agencies," said Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product at Datadog. "Datadog's unified platform is uniquely positioned to solve these problems for organizations. Today's announcement builds on our commitment to the U.S. public sector and is another milestone to providing the highest level of cloud security and observability for government agencies."

Being 'In Process' means that Datadog is actively working towards achieving full FedRAMP authorization at the High impact level, which requires stringent security controls for protecting highly sensitive data. This status signifies Datadog has completed a readiness assessment and is undergoing the process of gaining an Authority to Operate (ATO) from an agency sponsor. Datadog for Government is working to achieve FedRAMP High authorization in the second half of this year.

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

