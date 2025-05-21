Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
Wrkdn, Inc.: WorkDone, a Y Combinator-Backed Startup, Raises $1.8M in VC Funding to Transform Medical Documentation Compliance With AI

Finanznachrichten News

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / WorkDone (www.wrkdn.com), a healthcare AI startup based in San Francisco, announced the closing of a $1.8 million pre-seed round to tackle one of healthcare's most costly and persistent challenges: documentation errors in Electronic Health Records (EHRs). The round, which took place in April this year, included backing from Pioneer Fund, DVC, Fjor, Ryan Chan, Eric Norman, and other notable early-stage investors.

WorkDone's AI-powered compliance copilot integrates directly with hospital EHR systems using HL7, FHIR, and other industry protocols. It continuously monitors clinical workflows in real time to detect and resolve documentation issues - like missed discharge notes or incorrect medication times - before they result in denied insurance claims, compliance audits, or revenue loss.

WorkDone is built to deliver measurable impact at scale:

  • Accelerate insurance payments by up to 20% by eliminating documentation gaps that delay reimbursement and cause resubmittals.

  • Reduce provider time on documentation by 30%, enabling clinicians to focus more on patient care.

  • Eliminate 90% of effort spent on manual charts audit by automating flagging and fixing documentation issues.

  • Recover up to 15% of provider's revenue typically lost to preventable claim denials through real-time issue resolution.

"We're excited to see our solution already making a difference for hospitals and clinics nationwide," said Dmitry Karpov, CEO of WorkDone. "Accurate documentation isn't just a billing issue - it's a foundation of quality care. We help ensure that what happens in care gets reflected correctly, in real time."

"Ensuring clinical compliance isn't just about avoiding penalties - it's about protecting patients and supporting frontline staff." - Joel N.H. Stern, Professor of Neurology & Molecular Medicine, Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra University, advisor of WorkDone.

Since the beginning of 2025, WorkDone has achieved major milestones: completing HIPAA compliance, acquiring its first healthcare clients - primarily in the drug and alcohol rehabilitation sector - and securing a spot in Y Combinator's Spring 2025 (X25) batch. The company is currently focused on expanding sales to medical institutions across California, Texas, and Florida, where documentation compliance challenges are particularly acute.

Watch video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrcEY8WgmSk

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact: media@wrkdn.com

Contact Information

Sergey Y
CPO
media@wrkdn.com

.

SOURCE: Wrkdn, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/workdone-a-y-combinator-backed-startup-raises-1.8m-in-vc-funding-1030520

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
