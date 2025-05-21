Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2025 22:38 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Regents Park Funds, LLC: Notice of Intent to Close Foundations Dynamic Core ETF , Foundations Dynamic Growth ETF , Foundations Dynamic Value ETF and Foundations Dynamic Income ETF

Finanznachrichten News

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Regents Park Funds (RPF) has filed a supplemental 'sticker' notifying any shareholders and potential investors of its intent to close the Foundations Dynamic Core ETF, Foundations Dynamic Growth ETF Foundations Dynamic Value ETF and the Foundations Dynamic Income ETF (collectively "the Funds"). A copy of the supplement can be found on the Fund's webpage at https://regentsparkfunds.com/our-funds

The Funds will cease trading on the CBOE BZX Exchange, Inc. ("CBOE") and will be closed to purchase by investors as of the close of regular trading on the CBOE on June 13, 2025 (the "Closing Date"). The Fund will not accept purchase orders after the Closing Date.

Shareholders may sell their holdings prior to the Closing Date and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. However, from June 13, 2025, through June 20, 2025 (the "Liquidation Date"), shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers and there is no assurance that there will be a market for the Fund's shares during this time period. Between the Closing Date and the Liquidation Date, the Fund will be in the process of shutting down and liquidating its portfolio. This process will result in the Fund increasing its cash holdings and, as a consequence, diverging from its stated investment objective and strategies.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all shareholders who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares. These distributions are taxable events. In addition, these payments to shareholders may include accrued capital gains and net investment income. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund's net asset value will reflect the costs of accrued expenses. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

For more information, please call 1-866-866-4848.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses of ETF Funds. This and other information is contained in the Funds' prospectus and should be read carefully before investing. For a prospectus, please call 866-866-4848 or visit our website at regentsparkfunds.com. Regents Park Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and Regents Park Funds, LLC are not affiliated.

ETFs are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the fund. These risks could include liquidity risk, sector risk, as well as risks associated with fixed income securities, real estate investments, and commodities, to name a few.

20250521-4518261

Contact Information

David Young
CEO, Regents Park Funds LLC
dyoung@regentsparkfunds.com
949-891-0600

.

SOURCE: Regents Park Funds, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/notice-of-intent-to-close-foundations-dynamic-core-etf-fdce-foundati-1030503

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.