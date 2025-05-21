Sheridan, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - FurLife is proud to announce the launch of two new products: the FurLife Flea & Tick Shampoo for Dogs and Cats and FurLife Flea & Tick Spray for Dogs and Cats. These natural, plant-powered solutions are designed to provide effective, chemical-free protection against fleas, ticks, and ear mites for pets at all life stages.





FurLife Launches New Flea & Tick Shampoo and Spray

FurLife Flea & Tick Shampoo for Dogs and Cats

The FurLife Flea & Tick Shampoo is formulated with a blend of natural oils, including rosemary, cedarwood, and sesame oils, which work together to eliminate fleas, ticks, and ear mites. This gentle yet powerful shampoo provides fast relief from itching and discomfort while leaving pets with a fresh, clean scent. It is safe for use on puppies and kittens as young as 8 weeks old. The shampoo has been proven to eliminate up to 96% of fleas within 24 hours, offering an effective and natural solution to pest control. FurLife Flea & Tick Shampoo is also safe for use around children and plants, providing peace of mind for families.

FurLife Flea & Tick Spray for Dogs and Cats

FurLife Flea & Tick Spray offers another effective, natural solution to help eliminate fleas, ticks, and ear mites. This spray creates a protective shield over your pet's coat. It is safe for puppies and kittens as young as 8 weeks old, providing an easy-to-apply treatment for daily use. Like the shampoo, the spray is non-toxic and safe for use around children and plants, making it a family-friendly choice. This product is ideal for pet owners looking for a quick, effective, and natural way to protect their pets from pests.

Both the FurLife Flea & Tick Shampoo and Spray are part of FurLife's commitment to offering natural, plant-based solutions that provide chemical-free protection for pets. Whether you are looking for a shampoo or a spray, these products are gentle on pets and safe for the entire family, making them the perfect choice for pet owners seeking effective pest control without harsh chemicals.

FurLife's Flea & Tick Shampoo and Spray are now available for purchase on the official FurLife website. Customers will also receive a free Anti-Flea and Tick eBook with every purchase, providing valuable tips on keeping their pets pest-free.

Natural Ingredients

FurLife is dedicated to providing safe, natural, and science-backed solutions. Ingredients include citronella oil to repel fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes, cedarwood oil to repel pests, lemongrass oil, and other natural ingredients. The oils are designed to repel pests with gentle aromas without harsh chemicals or synthetic toxins.

Future Aspirations

FurLife has been featured in several design and lifestyle blogs as a standout pet brand that reflects the brand's original plan. This dedication garnered FurLife a loyal customer base within one year of operation and plans to expand.

The founders envision FurLife becoming a global pet wellness and design household name. They aim to expand their product line, open concept stores, and partner with shelters to support animal welfare causes, underscoring FurLife's core values of creating emotional connections between pets and those who love them.

About Furlife

Furlife was founded to improve pet health and help pet parents save money on preventative products that are natural. Its goal is to establish an emotional connection between pets and people.

FurLife's products are designed by animal lovers using natural ingredients crafted to repel pests while giving off a pleasing scent. The company is committed to providing the highest quality products that are safe and effective for pets, designed by a team of dog lovers. Along with bestselling flea and tick collars and tags, the supportive website offers helpful tips and advice about different remedies in its blog posts. The posts highlight the company's focus on pet wellness and design-conscious products.

The company was founded by an animal lover and entrepreneur who saw a gap in the market for stylish, premium-quality pet care products that blend wellness with aesthetics. The first product was tested on the owner's dog, who instantly loved it, and subsequent products have a personal touch that pet owners can relate to.

To find out more about FurLife, visit its website: https://getfurlife.com/.

