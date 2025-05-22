Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2025 00:50 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DEMDACO Announces Retail Sales Partnership With Ivystone to Ensure Future Growth

Finanznachrichten News

LEAWOOD, KANSAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / DEMDACO, a trusted major gift seller, is announcing a strategic transition to its sales strategy. The company will be moving from its current model of selling products directly to retail partners through an internal sales force to a partnership with Ivystone - a highly respected and experienced retail sales representative agency in the gift, home, fashion, fragrance and garden categories, amongst others. This change will be effective starting June 7.

"Ivystone is a proven retail sales leader in our industry and will be an incredible partner to help us expand our reach and deliver products that inspire, delight and connect to even more customers," says DEMDACO CEO and co-founder Demi Lloyd. "We have a long and storied history with their company, as a number of their senior leaders sold DEMDACO products in the early 2000s. We are proud to team up with a company of such high integrity, energy, and excellence."

"Our partnership with DEMDACO builds on a long-standing relationship rooted in shared values and mutual respect," said Doug Cofiell, CEO at Ivystone. "We're proud to represent a brand that creates products with purpose and heart. Together, we're committed to supporting retailers with exceptional service and inspiring product offerings."

About?DEMDACO??

DEMDACO has designed and curated purposeful gifts that help lift the spirit for over 25 years. Our artisan products are created to nurture goodness, support family and friends or to just brighten someone's day.

Contact

For more information about?DEMDACO?products, visit DEMDACO.com or contact Customer Care by phone at 888.336.3226 or email customercare@demdaco.com. For editorial or PR inquiries or to request images, please email demdacopress@demdaco.com.?

Contact Information

Nate Fraley
Vice President of Product & Brand
nate.fraley@demdaco.com
(913) 402-6800

.

SOURCE: DEMDACO



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/demdaco-announces-retail-sales-partnership-with-ivystone-to-ensure-fut-1030568

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.