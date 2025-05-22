DEMDACO Announces Retail Sales Partnership With Ivystone to Ensure Future Growth

LEAWOOD, KANSAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / DEMDACO, a trusted major gift seller, is announcing a strategic transition to its sales strategy. The company will be moving from its current model of selling products directly to retail partners through an internal sales force to a partnership with Ivystone - a highly respected and experienced retail sales representative agency in the gift, home, fashion, fragrance and garden categories, amongst others. This change will be effective starting June 7.

"Ivystone is a proven retail sales leader in our industry and will be an incredible partner to help us expand our reach and deliver products that inspire, delight and connect to even more customers," says DEMDACO CEO and co-founder Demi Lloyd. "We have a long and storied history with their company, as a number of their senior leaders sold DEMDACO products in the early 2000s. We are proud to team up with a company of such high integrity, energy, and excellence."

"Our partnership with DEMDACO builds on a long-standing relationship rooted in shared values and mutual respect," said Doug Cofiell, CEO at Ivystone. "We're proud to represent a brand that creates products with purpose and heart. Together, we're committed to supporting retailers with exceptional service and inspiring product offerings."

DEMDACO has designed and curated purposeful gifts that help lift the spirit for over 25 years. Our artisan products are created to nurture goodness, support family and friends or to just brighten someone's day.

For more information about?DEMDACO?products, visit DEMDACO.com or contact Customer Care by phone at 888.336.3226 or email customercare@demdaco.com. For editorial or PR inquiries or to request images, please email demdacopress@demdaco.com.?

