58% of Irish businesses admit to experiencing data-related issues since the inception of GDPR

A fifth (20%) of Irish businesses have received a GDPR fine

Looking ahead, 41% say AI will create the most significant privacy and security challenges

As GDPR marks its seventh anniversary, new data from SurveyMonkey, the world's most popular platform for surveys and forms, highlights how Irish businesses continue to grapple with data protection challenges. In a survey of Irish business decision makers, 94% of respondents say they understand and meet all requirements of GDPR, but over half (58%) admit to experiencing data-related issues since the regulation was introduced. Of these Irish businesses, one in five (20%) have faced the consequences of a GDPR-related fine or penalty, and 19% have experienced an official warning or investigation by a Data Protection Authority.

With data protection top of mind for Irish businesses, SurveyMonkey today launches its new Trust Centre, a one-stop hub offering guidance, resources, and security assurances for businesses navigating today's privacy landscape.

Set against a backdrop of industry data mishandling and cyber incidents, Irish businesses face increasing challenges in improving their data privacy compliance and protecting sensitive data. It's never been more important to understand how data is stored and used by suppliers. With the research finding 37% of Irish businesses choose to now only partner with vendors who clearly outline their data protection measures, SurveyMonkey's new Trust Centre offers businesses a transparent view of the company's security and privacy practices, certifications, compliance measures, and third-party audit standards, enabling teams to make informed decisions about data handling and vendor risk.

Privacy at a price: The cost barrier holding Irish businesses back

As cyber attacks and data breaches reach record highs, budget pressures remain a major stumbling block, with a quarter (26%) of companies citing lack of funds as their greatest barrier to improving security. This is despite 47% of businesses noting that they planned to invest more in security over the next year.

However, the importance of the investment may outweigh the budget concerns as the rapid rise of AI exposes the vulnerabilities of legacy systems, forcing businesses to reassess their strategies and prioritise robust, future-proof protections. A quarter (25%) of those surveyed noted that legacy technology was a key hurdle, with just under a third (29%) of Irish businesses having recently invested in or planning to invest in new technology solutions such as encryption, data loss prevention, and privacy management software.

The AI privacy problem: 4 in 10 Irish businesses sound the alarm

The rapid advancement of AI is making the safeguarding and management of sensitive information in the digital landscape more complex. When asked which emerging technologies will create the most significant privacy and security challenges over the next year, 41% noted AI and machine learning alongside concerns over generative AI (43%), followed by cloud computing platforms (29%), big data analytics (29%) and blockchain technologies (23%).

With AI adoption now at 95% among Irish businesses, organisations are moving quickly to address the associated risks. Over two-thirds (72%) have already established, or are developing, dedicated policies and guidelines to manage AI-related privacy concerns. Additional measures include delivering targeted AI and data privacy training to staff (36%), restricting the use of certain AI applications (36%), and partnering exclusively with vendors who provide transparent AI and data handling practices (32%). These steps will help companies comply with their traditional GDPR obligations and the enhanced obligations relating to AI under the new EU AI Act.

From compliance to confidence: How privacy is winning over customers

Amid mounting compliance and security challenges, Irish business leaders are doubling down on data protection and reaping the rewards. An overwhelming 90% say that adhering to GDPR and data privacy laws has given their company a competitive edge by strengthening customer trust, with 90% confident that their clients fully trust their data privacy practices. But this trust is hard-won, built on robust internal policies and unwavering compliance.

When it comes to compliance, an overwhelming 85% of Irish businesses have updated their data protection policies in the past two years, with 70% doing so within the past year. A similar percentage, 89%, have a dedicated Data Protection Officer in place or plans to appoint one.

Internal policies also help businesses to vet third-party vendors, with 91% of businesses feeling confident in their service providers' handling of data. However, this trust is conditional as 90% insist on clear proof of compliance and security before partnering, and a publicly accessible hub detailing a vendor's data protection and compliance measures is increasingly influencing partnership decisions. Notably, 76% have cut ties with vendors over concerns about GDPR or data security, a clear signal that trust must be earned and demonstrated. SurveyMonkey has long had a strong security and privacy program, but, in listening to our customers, we heard that they wanted more visibility into those programs. We built the Trust Centre to offer this transparency with an easy-to-access hub that helps procurement and IT teams evaluate us with confidence.

"Seven years after GDPR transformed how we think about data, many organisations still feel like they're playing catch-up," said Eric Johnson, CEO of SurveyMonkey. "As AI and big data introduce new layers of complexity, businesses need trusted tools and clear frameworks to meet rising expectations around compliance, security, and transparency. SurveyMonkey has long been a market leader in secure, compliant feedback collection-grounded in insights from real people, not algorithms. We built the Trust Centre to help organisations evaluate us as a partner, strengthen internal accountability, and build lasting customer trust. Good privacy practices shouldn't be a guessing game, and with SurveyMonkey, they don't have to be."

SurveyMonkey also released a study of British business decision makers. The results can be shared upon request.

About the SurveyMonkey Trust Centre

SurveyMonkey's Trust Centre is a central resource that helps businesses clearly understand how their data is protected. It brings together detailed information on security protocols, privacy practices, and compliance certifications, including GDPR readiness, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and HIPAA. The Trust Center is designed to support procurement and compliance teams by providing clear, accessible documentation for audits, due diligence, and vendor assessments. It reflects SurveyMonkey's belief that transparency is not a nice-to-have, but a vital foundation for building trust with customers and partners.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is the world's most popular platform for surveys and forms, built for business and loved by users. We combine powerful capabilities with intuitive design, effectively serving every use case, from customer experience to employee engagement, market research to payment and registration forms. With built-in research expertise and AI-powered technology, it's like having a team of expert researchers right at your fingertips.

Trusted by millions-from startups to Fortune 500 companies-SurveyMonkey helps teams gather insights and information that inspire better decisions, create experiences people love, and drive business growth. Discover how at surveymonkey.com.

Methodology

This SurveyMonkey study was conducted April 16-24, 2025 among a sample of 417 full-time employed primary decision-makers in Ireland. Primary decision-makers are self-identified, based on respondents who selected "I am the primary decision-maker" for the following question.

Which best describes your role in your organisation or team's decision-making process for purchases?

I am the primary decision-maker

I have influence, but I am not the primary decision-maker

I am not involved in the decision-making process

Respondents for this survey were selected from a non-probability online panel. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

