As stablecoins continue to play a pivotal role in bridging traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, Agora will introduce a transparent, compliant, and fully backed alternative, designed from the ground up to be secure, accessible, and developer-friendly. AUSD will represent not only a trusted store of value but also a programmable digital dollar that will integrate seamlessly with modern crypto infrastructure.

Agora AUSD: A Fully Collateralized Digital Dollar Built for Real-World Utility

Agora is a BVI-based stablecoin issuer founded in 2023 to reduce friction in the global movement of U.S. dollars by combining the strength of traditional finance with the composability of blockchain. Our flagship product, AUSD, is a fiat-backed open partnership stablecoin fully collateralized by a transparent reserve of cash, short-dated U.S. Treasury bills, and overnight repurchase agreements.

AUSD is built on a foundation of institutional-grade infrastructure with reserves

Custodied by State Street, one of the world's largest custodian banks

Managed by VanEck, a leading global asset manager

Audited by PwC, a big 4 auditor ensuring transparency, trust, and compliance at every level

Agora's open partnership model enables exchanges, custodians, and ecosystem builders to plug into AUSD's infrastructure to unlock new revenue opportunities and drive growth together. Whether for trading, payments, remittances, or DeFi applications, AUSD delivers the reliability of fiat with the programmability and reach of digital assets.

With its compliance-first approach, robust reserve structure, and growing network of partners, AUSD is rapidly becoming the stablecoin of choice for institutions and innovators around the world.

Tokenomics

AUSD is a fully fiat-backed US dollar stablecoin and does not follow a speculative or incentive-driven tokenomics model. Instead, its value proposition is rooted in transparency, asset backing, and operational integrity.

Key Details:

Token Name: Agora AUSD

Agora AUSD Token Symbol: AUSD

AUSD Blockchain: Ethereum (ERC-20), AVAX, SOL, SUI, Polygon, Mantle, Injective

Ethereum (ERC-20), AVAX, SOL, SUI, Polygon, Mantle, Injective Peg: 1:1 to the US Dollar

1:1 to the US Dollar Backing Assets: Cash, U.S. Treasuries, and overnight repurchase agreements

Cash, U.S. Treasuries, and overnight repurchase agreements Supply: Dynamically adjusted based on market demand and reserves

Notable Features:

Programmable Compliance: Minting, burning, and freezing mechanisms are built into the smart contract and managed by privileged addresses to ensure regulatory alignment.

On-Chain Transparency: All tokens issued are fully collateralized and auditable on-chain, with reserves regularly attested by qualified custodians.

Global Accessibility: AUSD is designed to be easily integrated across exchanges, wallets, and DeFi protocols, promoting broader usage and liquidity.

Agora's AUSD plays a foundational role in enabling mainstream crypto adoption, cross-border commerce, and institutional finance by removing volatility and introducing a stable, programmable store of value.

Team and Funding

Agora is led by a highly experienced founding team with deep backgrounds in crypto, finance, and infrastructure:

Nick van Eck (CEO): Former partner at General Catalyst, where he led $100M+ growth-stage investments in enterprise software and Web3. Previously at JMI Equity, where he contributed to the largest software take-private in history (Ultimate Software, $11B EV).

Drake Evans (CTO): Former Head Developer at Frax Finance, where he led the development of Fraxlend, frxETH, and Fraxswap-protocols with over $1B in TVL. He also built the performance and scaling team at Lifion by ADP, bringing deep experience in high-scale, regulated systems.

Joe McGrady (COO): Previously Global Head of Operations at Galaxy Digital, where he helped launch and scale its trading, lending, asset management, and mining businesses. With 20+ years across hedge funds and trading firms, he also led Galaxy's design partnership and investment in Fireblocks.

In April 2024, Agora raised $12 million in seed funding, led by Dragonfly, with backing from major industry players such as Foresight Ventures, Wintermute, Kraken Ventures, Galaxy Digital, Hack VC, and ConsenSys Mesh. This round positions Agora to scale operations and expand AUSD adoption across global markets.

Website: https://www.agora.finance/

