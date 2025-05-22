ZHEJIANG JIECANG LINEAR MOTION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.: JIECANG Group at Interzum 2025: Revolutionizing European Furniture with Innovation and Local Manufacturing

COLOGNE, Germany, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 20th, at Interzum 2025 in Cologne, JIECANG Group, together with its subsidiaries LOGICDATA and DREAMOTION, unveiled cutting-edge smart motion solutions and announced a transformative milestone: the launch of its Hungary manufacturing facility. This development enhances JIECANG's ability to deliver high-quality linear actuator solutions with faster delivery times and localized service across Europe.

The furniture industry is facing a new wave of challenges: increasing demand for flexible and intelligent office solutions, minimalist and tool-free designs for home use, and stricter global regulations driving sustainability requirements. Leveraging its deep expertise in actuator and control technologies, JIECANG has developed a series of innovative solutions to meet these evolving needs.

For commercial environments, JIECANG's Smart Standing Desk Solution delivers a high load capacity (120kg) and increased speed (80mm/s), while enabling OTA updates-bringing smartphone-like upgradeability to electric standing desks. LOGICDATA is bringing technological innovation with its LOGICflex X system, featuring brushless motors for enhanced performance and durability. In addition, the latest DYNAMIC MOTION System supports PoE/USB-C power supply for lower energy use, supporting sustainability initiatives in Europe.

For home office settings, the Inline-Foldable standing desk reduces packaging volume by 50% and requires no tools for assembly, while the Inline-Ultra Thin model integrates the frame, control box, and handset into a sleek desktop, maximizing both aesthetics and space efficiency.

Beyond the workspace, JIECANG also brings innovation into the bedroom. The smart bedroom lineup from DREAMOTION includes the flagship Aquarius 400M adjustable bed frame, offering multi-angle adjustment and advanced sleep monitoring for healthier rest. Also featured is an electrical wardrobe lift with a 30kg load capacity, voice control, and collision detection-setting a new standard for intelligent wardrobe storage.

To better serve both European and global markets, JIECANG has launched its new manufacturing facility in Hungary, strengthening its global supply chain and enhancing responsiveness to local demand. This reflects the company's long-term commitment to regional manufacturing and supply chain resilience.

JIECANG is evolving from a component provider to a full-solution partner, delivering integrated systems. Through open access to the company's core technologies and IoT modules, JIECANG empowers global partners with one-stop smart solutions across office, home, healthcare, and many other applications.

With its new Hungary facility debuting at Interzum 2025, JIECANG highlighted its latest innovations and global vision, marking a new era of intelligent living where global innovation meets local needs.

