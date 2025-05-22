

Worcestershire, UK - May 22, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - NobleNature has announced the growing success of its flagship product, Magnesium 5-in-1, a premium supplement formulated to support energy levels, muscle function, and overall well-being. The product combines four different types of magnesium with Vitamin B6 to enhance absorption and effectiveness, addressing the limitations of traditional magnesium supplements. Developed in collaboration with a PhD pharmacologist with 25 years of experience and a certified nutritionist, Magnesium 5-in-1 has gained rapid popularity in the U.K. market. Since its launch, the product has sold over 100,000 units across all platforms, with more than 20,000 of those purchases made in the past month. "At NobleNature, our mission is to provide high-quality, science-backed supplements while continuously expanding our reach and impact," says Harry Williams, a founder of NobleNature. "Rather than using generic formulas or making assumptions about what works best, we work with a PhD expert and a nutritionist to carefully formulate each product." According to industry analysts, the global magnesium supplement market is projected to reach $1.9 billion by the end of 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.8 percent since 2020. This growth reflects increasing consumer awareness of magnesium's role in energy metabolism, muscle function, and overall health. NobleNature's Magnesium 5-in-1 delivers 384 mg of elemental magnesium per two-capsule serving - 102 percent of the NRV - along with vitamin B6, which supports energy levels, nervous system function, and helps enhance magnesium absorption. The formula includes four forms of magnesium: bisglycinate and malate for high bioavailability and energy support, citrate for effective absorption and digestive comfort, and oxide for its concentrated elemental content. "Our Magnesium 5-in-1 uses bisglycinate over standard glycinate for superior bioavailability," Williams adds. "Its success is driven by high-quality formulation, expert-backed development, and strong customer demand." Research published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition shows that magnesium supplementation can improve exercise performance metrics, especially in individuals with suboptimal intake. In one study, professional athletes who took 400 mg of magnesium daily for three weeks showed improved muscle recovery markers compared to those in the control group. Williams emphasizes the company's commitment to quality: "Our formulations undergo third-party compliance checks, and every batch receives a Certificate of Analysis (COA) and Certificate of Conformity (COC)." This attention to quality control helps ensure consistent potency and purity across all products. NobleNature produces its supplements in a BRCGS Standard U.K. facility. The company has built its customer base primarily through digital channels, including Amazon and TikTok Shop, where it previously ranked in the top five health products in the U.K. and maintains a 4.6/5 star rating. This digital-first strategy has allowed NobleNature to connect directly with consumers and respond to their feedback. "At NobleNature, we help people support their health with high-quality supplements designed to meet their daily nutritional needs," shares Williams. "Our Magnesium 5-in-1 is formulated to reduce tiredness and fatigue, strengthen muscle function, maintain normal psychological function, and support the nervous system. Our supplements help people feel their best and maintain overall well-being." Williams outlines the company's growth mindset: "Medium-term, we aim to scale beyond the U.K. market and establish a strong presence in Europe and the U.S., making our high-quality supplements accessible to a global audience. Long-term, our vision is to become a globally recognized leader in the supplement industry, building a brand that is synonymous with science-backed innovation." Visit NobleNature to learn more about Magnesium 5-in-1 and the science behind magnesium supplementation. About NobleNature Founded in 2023, NobleNature (NN Nutrition Ltd) develops, innovates, and sells high-quality supplements designed to support health and well-being. The company formulates products that prioritize effectiveness and transparency. NN Nutrition has quickly become a trusted brand, delivering supplements that fit seamlessly into a healthy lifestyle by combining expert-led development with consumer needs. NobleNature's commitment to quality has helped it achieve 600 percent revenue growth year-over-year, with annual revenue reaching £1.3 million. Based in Redditch, Worcestershire, the company currently serves the U.K. market through online platforms including Amazon, TikTok Shop, and its direct-to-consumer website. Contact Information Organization: NobleNature NN NUTRITION LTD Contact: Harry Williams Email: help@noblenature.co.uk Website: https://www.noblenature.co.uk

