e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), is speeding into NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 this weekend with a jumbo-sized activation in celebration of its partnership with professional race car driver Katherine Legge.

e.l.f. is speeding into NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 this weekend with Power Grip Garage, a jumbo-sized activation in celebration of its partnership with professional race car driver Katherine Legge. With this immersive, larger-than-life experience showcasing the Jumbo Power Grip Primer, the brand is making power moves towards its commitment to Empower.Legendary.Females.

Legge will be competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series' BetMGM 300 event on May 24 as the only female driver entered in the race. Sporting an e.l.f.-branded car and fire suit, she'll embody the bold confidence to make power moves and break barriers on and off the track.

"At e.l.f., we're bold disruptors with a kind heart showing up where no one expects, serving those too often overlooked. When we learned that nearly 40% of NASCAR fans are women, yet no one was speaking to them, we didn't see a gap we saw a call to action," said Patrick O'Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty. "Katherine drives our commitment forward: standing with every eye, lip, and face; her journey serves as a powerful reminder to believe in yourself and follow your dreams. She's a force of nature bold, relentless and unapologetically unstoppable. Three years later, our bond is stronger than ever."

e.l.f. is making a big statement during NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 weekend with its activation Power Grip Garage. Created in collaboration with Day One Agency and produced by The Bait Shoppe, this immersive, larger-than-life experience showcases the brand's new Jumbo Power Grip Primer, which, at 3x the size of the original, boasts more drippy, gripping and sticky action for the ultimate makeup hold. The activation is located in the Fan Zone at the Coca-Cola 600 weekend, offering an unforgettable experience for fans and supporters alike. The Power Grip Garage will feature a glam station, meet and greets with Legge, and a 'Share the e.l.f.ing Love Wall' where fans can record a video with an inspiring message for Legge to rev her up before she hits the track.

"My ongoing partnership with e.l.f. is truly astonishing," said Legge. "Our shared passion for motorsports and dedication to Empowering.Legendary.Females. has allowed us to make a significant impact on so many people. Together, we are breaking barriers and championing representation like never before. I'm incredibly proud to be part of this movement, as we inspire and empower women to achieve greatness in the sport and beyond."

Can't make it to the Coca-Cola 600 weekend? e.l.f. invites its community to race Legge's virtual car and catch her avatar in e.l.f. UP!, its Roblox experience. The brand also partnered with Drive World, one of the largest racing games on Roblox, to engage the racing community to join the race. Complete the Coca-Cola 600 quest and like e.l.f. UP! to win Legge's car as a skin in Drive World for a limited time.

Throughout the weekend, e.l.f. will also livestream from the Power Grip Garage activation on the e.l.f. you! Twitch channel, inviting an even larger community to join in on the action.

New Jumbo Power Grip Primer is available to Beauty Squad members on May 22 and online at elfcosmetics.com on May 26.

Legge's upcoming races:

Saturday, May 31, 2025: Nashville (NASCAR Xfinity)

Sunday, June 15, 2025: Mexico/Autodromo (NASCAR Cup)

Sunday, July 7, 2025: Chicago (NASCAR Cup)

Sunday, July 13, 2025: Sonoma, CA (NASCAR Cup)

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free. We are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.

About Katherine Legge

Katherine Legge is a trailblazing British racing driver renowned for breaking boundaries and setting records. As the fastest female qualifier in the history of the Indianapolis 500, Katherine has cemented her status as one of the sport's elite competitors. She has many firsts in her career which also spans various racing disciplines, including IndyCar, Sports Cars, NASCAR, and international endurance racing, where she has continuously demonstrated exceptional talent, resilience, and versatility. With a career that has taken her to iconic circuits around the globe, Katherine is celebrated for her fearless pursuit of new challenges, from leading teams at the renowned 24 Hours of Daytona to competing in the grueling Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Legge has appeared on TODAY with Hoda Jenna, The Drew Barrymore Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tamron Hall Show, 60 Minutes, Modern Marvels, and Jay Leno's Garage. Legge is represented by BRANDed Management and Klint Briney, who long oversaw the career of nine-time Indy 500 starter Sarah Fisher. For more on Katherine Legge, please visit www.katherinelegge.com.

