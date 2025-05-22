Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd.: HyperStrong Unveils HyperBlock M: Next-Gen Client-Centric Energy Storage

BEIJING, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperStrong, a global leader in energy storage solutions, has launched MagicBlock at the smarter E Europe 2025 that just concluded in Munich, Germany. MagicBlock, a groundbreaking utility-scale energy storage system (ESS) platform, introduces the innovative HyperBlock M, a client-centric ESS product. Instead of pursuing ever-larger battery capacities, HyperStrong prioritizes understanding and meeting the long-term needs of global customers, delivering tailored solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and scalability.

MagicBlock reimagines ESS design, deployment, and management with its highly modular architecture. "Through extensive research and consultation across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and Asia-Pacific, we gathered critical customer feedback," said Matthew Yang, HyperStrong's Senior Product Manager for Overseas Utility-Scale Storage. "Clients demand higher ROI, enhanced safety, greater efficiency and flexible scalability. HyperBlock M delivers precisely that."

Unlike conventional systems tied to specific cells or PCS, HyperBlock M offers a versatile framework configurable for renewable energy integration, frequency regulation, peak shaving or standalone ESS applications. Its compact 10-foot container design-deviating from the industry-standard 20-foot unit-improves transportability and simplifies deployment in logistically challenged regions. In areas with constrained infrastructure, oversized containers often lead to delays and require extra permits. HyperBlock M's streamlined design enables faster and more cost-efficient installation.

HyperBlock M emphasizes user-friendly innovation, featuring front-facing airflow, a top-mounted thermal management system, and an intuitive maintenance interface. This enables side-by-side or back-to-back installation, optimizing land use efficiency. The platform offers both DC-only solutions for EPC integration and turnkey AC-integrated units with customizable internal or external transformers, delivering tailored, high-efficiency solutions for diverse energy needs.

The platform integrates a cutting-edge 400kW PCS and a real-time performance monitoring system, enabling efficient power conversion and precise tracking of key metrics such as discharge capacity, round-trip efficiency, and battery state-of-health (SoH). At HyperStrong, we understand that clients seek more than plug-and-play convenience-they require enduring and reliable performance. Our intelligent balancing algorithms and advanced thermal management technology optimize cell balancing and prevent thermal runaway, ensuring consistent performance that meets client expectations.

Additionally, HyperStrong sets a new O&M standard with an AI-driven approach. Each HyperBlock M unit can be connected to a web dashboard or mobile app, enabling remote monitoring, real-time alerts, and predictive maintenance. The HyperGenie AI assistant, trained on more than 200 global case studies and more than 50 expert models, provides multilingual, voice-guided support for maintenance tasks, empowering even novice technicians.

Hardware innovations include a semi-automated battery module replacement system, enabling one-hour swaps of modules weighing over one ton, replacing risky manual methods. From intuitive maintenance layouts to early fault detection, HyperBlock M streamlines installation, maintenance, and long-term service.

"HyperBlock M isn't just a product-it's a platform built around people, places, and performance," Yang said. "Our customers plan decades ahead, and HyperBlock M offers the flexibility, visibility, and reliability they need to scale confidently."

With its modular and intelligent design, HyperBlock M positions HyperStrong as a pioneer in the global ESS market, delivering smarter, more sustainable solutions for the energy transition.

