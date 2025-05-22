Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
WKN: A1W5CT | ISIN: US5253271028
22.05.2025 07:06 Uhr
Leidos, Saudi Arabia's National Security Services to collaborate on security screening solutions

Finanznachrichten News

RESTON, Va., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and Saudi Arabia's National Security Services Company (SAFE) will collaborate on security screening technology for airports and other ports of entry across the Kingdom under an agreement signed May 13.

Leidos is a Fortune 500 (r) innovation company.

The memorandum of understanding provides a framework for supporting the modernization of Saudi Arabia's security screening infrastructure. Through delivery of Leidos solutions coupled with localized training and services, the companies aim to improve threat detection capabilities such as people and baggage scanners, explosive detection devices, and rapid screening of cargo and vehicles.

"We're honored by the trust the Kingdom has in Leidos and grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with SAFE to deliver our technologies to some of the Kingdom's most critical points of entry and transit," said Michael Van Gelder, senior vice president and business area leader at Leidos.

The agreement was signed during the U.S-Saudi Investment Forum held in conjunction with U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia.

To learn more about Leidos' aviation and ports and borders security screening solutions visit: www.leidos.com/ses.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Contact:



Victor Melara


Press Secretary & Senior Media Relations Manager


703.431.4612


victor.a.melara@leidos.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/4662/LEIDOS_new_LOGO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leidos-saudi-arabias-national-security-services-to-collaborate-on-security-screening-solutions-302462357.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
