GTN and Galt & Taggart join forces: unlocking global investment for Georgia

DUBAI, UAE, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, a global fintech redefining trading and investing for all, today announced a partnership with Galt & Taggart, a leading investment bank in Georgia, to significantly enhance the online investment experience for their clients.

Leveraging GTN's co-branded global trading platform, GTN Trade, Galt & Taggart has upgraded its users' online trading experience, offering expanded access to international markets and a wider range of asset classes. This collaboration underscores Galt & Taggart's commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies to serve its growing client base better.

"We're excited to join forces with GTN, a global leader in financial technology. Their innovation and deep expertise in investment tech make them the perfect partner as we take our platform to the next level. Together, we're empowering our clients to diversify smarter, make data-driven decisions with confidence, and manage their investments more effectively than ever before. Huge thanks to the GTN team for their collaboration - we're just getting started. With this partnership, we're gearing up to deliver even more powerful innovations for the next generation of investors," said Giorgi Kuprashvili, CEO of Galt & Taggart.

As a result of this partnership, Galt & Taggart now offers expanded access to stock exchanges across the USA, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, alongside a wider selection of tradable assets, including stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, bonds, CFDs, options and more.

Beyond broad market access, GTN also empowers Galt & Taggart's clients with advanced trading capabilities. These include 24-hour trading for U.S. stocks and ETFs, a diverse range of algorithmic order types for sophisticated strategies, fractional trading for shares, ETFs, and bonds, a personalised user experience with a customisable interface, and seamless TradingView integration for advanced charting and analysis.

Damian Bunce, CEO of GTN Middle East, stated: "GTN is delighted to partner with Galt & Taggart, a leading investment bank in Georgia. Our co-branded trading and investment solution is built for the most prestigious organisations that serve a large client base. With our combined strengths we look forward to bringing many innovations to the Georgian market in the years ahead".

This partnership aligns with GTN's mission to democratise access to global investment opportunities by providing financial institutions with the technology to enhance their offerings and reach a broader audience. Following successful collaborations in other regions, this alliance with Galt & Taggart further strengthens GTN's global presence and its ability to deliver tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of local markets.

GTN is a global fintech holding broker-dealer and capital markets services licences in multiple jurisdictions through its subsidiaries. We are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes, making investment and trading accessible to all.

Spread across 14 countries, GTN brings together a talented team of over 500 professionals united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities for all.

GTN is backed by strategic investors IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Group, one of the largest financial services firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Galt & Taggart JSC is a 100% owned subsidiary of the Bank of Georgia Holding Company. The company offers a wide range of investment management services through investment banking, asset management, brokerage and research. For more information, please visit: www.galtandtaggart.com

