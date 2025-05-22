The Chinese manufacturer said its new heat pump systems have a heating capacity of 4 kW to 16 kW and a coefficient of performance of up to 5. 05. Chinese air-to-water heat pump (HP) manufacturer SolarEast has released a new series of residential heat pumps. "The system is engineered to integrate seamlessly with solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and battery storage systems, offering users a fully decarbonized, energy-independent heating and cooling solution," the company said in a statement. "This compatibility allows for greater use of self-generated renewable energy, reducing reliance on the grid ...

