Petra Diamonds Ltd - Q3 FY 2025 Operating & Business Update

Q3 FY 2025 Operating & Business Update
22 May 2025
22 May 2025
LSE: PDL
Petra Diamonds Limited
Q3 FY 2025 Operating & Business Update
Petra is today providing the following operating and business update for Q3 FY 2025. The quarter marked another period of steady operational delivery across the Group. The Group continued to execute on its short-term priorities, including labour restructuring, general cost control and disciplined capital management. Both Cullinan and Finsch Mines maintained their solid performances, supported by the ongoing focus on safe, stable operations and a revised cost discipline approach. The Group remains on track to deliver production guidance for FY 2025 of 2.4 - 2.7 Mcts for the SA Operations.
Operationally, Finsch began mining from the 81L block, which should result in improved quality and higher overall recovered value. As mentioned in the recent update on 9 April, while production volumes were largely maintained at Cullinan Mine, it continued to experience weaker product mix. Recovery is expected to improve as tonnage from the new CC1E sub-level cave ramps up and extensions to the C-Cut progress, but short-term volatility in product mix is likely to continue.
The partial sale of Tender 5 for Finsch and Williamson was completed in early April, resulting in total sales of 176kcts sold for US$18 million. Due to the uncertainty caused by the US tariff announcement, a decision was made to delay the sale of Tender 5 goods from Cullinan Mine, which we expect to complete in early June 2025, along with our Tender 6 cycle.
The labour restructuring in support services that was initiated in December 2024 was successfully concluded during the quarter. As an outcome of our Life of Mine plan reviews, the Cullinan Mine will transition from a Continuous Operation (Contops) to a 3-shift operation in FY26. Consequently, a Section 189A (retrenchment) consultation process was initiated at the beginning of May 2025. This process is expected to be completed by mid-July 2025, and marks the final element of the internal Business Restructuring Plan that was launched in December 2024.
Petra also announced the completion of the sale of Williamson Diamond Mine to Pink Diamonds. This is in line with streamlining Petra to our two core South African assets, which present significant value over the long term.
Vivek Gadodia and Juan Kemp, interim joint Chief Executive Officers of Petra, commented:
"Alongside the broader diamond sector, Petra has been navigating a very difficult diamond market. Despite this, Petra has shown considerable resilience by delivering on its production and cost targets, while undergoing unprecedented changes in the Business, including the regrettable loss of jobs. We fully appreciate all the sacrifices, commitment, and hard work of our employees.
We believe the steps we have taken over the past 12 months position Petra well for a successful refinancing. We will now look to commence engagements with our lenders on the refinancing of our debt maturing in early 2026."
Highlights vs Q2 FY 2025 (excludes Williamson as a discontinued operation)
- LTIFR and LTIs are 3 and 0.42 respectively (Q2 FY 2025: 2 and 0.26 respectively)
- Ore processed reduced marginally to 1.7Mt from 1.8Mt with the continued ramp-up of production at Finsch offset by lower output from Cullinan mine. ROM grade performance across both operations is similar to the previous quarter
- Revenue amounted to US$42 million (Q2 FY 2024: US$106 million) with Q2 FY 2025 benefiting from the deferral of Tender 1 FY 2025 to Q2 FY 2025
- The South African Rand weakened following a period of strength, with the Rand averaging ZAR18.48:US$1 (Q2 FY 2025: ZAR17.89:US$1)
- Capital expenditure for Q3 FY 2025 totalled US$15 million, in-line with guidance announced following the smoother capital profile implemented in FY 2024
- Bank loans and borrowings represent the Group's ZAR1.75 billion (US$93 million) revolving credit facility (RCF). As at 31 March 2025, ZAR 1.2 billion (US$66 million) was drawn, following a drawdown of US$22 million from the RCF for working capital purposes in February 2025
- Consolidated net debt increased to US$258 million as at 31 March 2025 (31 December 2024: US$225 million) due to working capital requirements
- Balance of Tender 5 and Tender 6 results expected to be announced in June 2025
Operating Summary (excludes Williamson as a discontinued operation)
Safety, sales and production 2
Unit
Three months
Nine months YTD
Q3
FY 2025
Q2
FY 2025
Var.
Q3 FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2024
Var.
Safety
LTIFR
-
0.42
0.26
+62%
0.30
0.38
0.24
+58%
LTIs
Number
3
2
+50%
3
9
8
+13%
Sales
Diamonds sold
Carats
558,651
1,113,364
-50%
386,444
1,672,034
1,925,777
-13%
Revenue1
US$m
41.6
105.9
-61%
47.7
156.0
211.3
-26%
Production
ROM tonnes
Tonnes
1,585,838
1,640,637
-3%
1,634,715
4,793,312
5,030,571
-5%
Tailings and other tonnes
Tonnes
124,703
110,625
+13%
75,100
333,330
262,343
+27%
Total tonnes treated
Tonnes
1,710,541
1,751,262
-2%
1,709,815
5,126,642
5,292,914
-3%
ROM diamonds
Carats
563,875
567,301
-1%
562,033
1,649,541
1,748,349
-6%
Tailings and other diamonds
Carats
45,920
65,143
-30%
22,227
159,920
102,863
+55%
Total diamonds
Carats
609,795
632,444
-4%
584,260
1,809,461
1,851,212
-2%
1 Revenue reflects proceeds from the sale of rough diamonds and excludes revenue from profit share arrangements
2 Re-presented to exclude Williamson which is classified as a discontinued operation
Corporate and financial summary 31 March 2025 (excludes Williamson as a discontinued operation)
Unit
As at 31 March 2025
As at 31 December
2024
As at 30 September2024
As at 30 June
2024
Total cash at bank¹
US$m
36
47
47
Diamond debtors
US$m
2
-
-
31
Diamond inventories2
US$m
Carats
31
397,182
27
346,037
84
826,957
28
259,755
2026 Loan Notes3
US$m
231
225
245
246
Bank loans and borrowings4
US$m
66
43
76
25
Consolidated Net Debt5
US$m
258
215
273
193
Bank facilities undrawn and available4
US$m
30
50
26
72
Note: The following exchange rates have been used for this announcement: average for 9M FY 2025 US$1: ZAR18.12 (H1 FY 2025 US$1: ZAR17.93; 3M FY 2025: US$1: ZAR17.96; FY 2024: US$1: ZAR18.71); closing rate as at 31 March 2025 US$1: ZAR18.30 (31 December 2024 US$1: ZAR18.85; 30 September 2024: ZAR17.26 and 30 June 2024: ZAR18.19).
Notes:
- The Group's cash balances excluding Williamson comprise unrestricted balances of US$18 million, and restricted balances of US$18 million.
- Recorded at the lower of cost and net realisable value.
- The 2026 Loan Notes, originally issued following the capital restructuring (the "Restructuring") completed during March 2021, have a carrying value of US$231 million which represents the outstanding principal amount of US$186 million (after the repurchases concluded during H1 FY 2025) plus US$48 million of accrued interest and is stated net of unamortised transaction costs capitalised of US$3 million. During H1 FY 2025, Petra purchased and cancelled 2026 Loan Notes with a nominal value of US$24 million through an open market repurchase programme.
- Bank loans and borrowings represent the Group's ZAR1.75 billion (US$96 million) revolving credit facility (RCF). In August and September 2024, the Group drew down ZAR855 million (c. US$48 million) from the RCF as a result of the deferral of South African goods from Tender 1 FY 2025. ZAR500 million (c. US$28 million) was repaid during November and December 2024. In January 2025, the Group drew down a further ZAR400 million (US$22 million) from the RCF for working capital requirements. As at 31 March 2025, a total of ZAR1.205 billion (US$66 million) was drawn leaving a further balance of ZAR545 million (US$30 million) available for drawdown.
- Consolidated Net Debt is bank loans and borrowings plus loan notes, less cash and diamond debtors.
Mine-by-mine tables:
Cullinan Mine - South Africa
Unit
Three months
Nine months YTD
Q3 FY 2025
Q2 FY 2025
Var.
Q3 FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2024
Var.
Sales
Revenue
US$m
22.7
69.0
-67%
31.9
100.2
128.5
-22%
Diamonds sold
Carats
294,592
640,050
-54%
233,460
934,661
1,098,689
-15%
Average price per carat
US$
77
108
-29%
137
107
117
-8%
ROM Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
1,000,455
1,107,787
-10%
1,164,009
3,197,812
3,379,853
-5%
Diamonds produced
Carats
294,220
331,079
-11%
319,490
939,425
969,100
-3%
Grade1
Cpht
29.4
29.9
-2%
27.4
29.4
28.7
+2%
Tailings Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
124,703
110,625
+13%
75,100
333,330
262,343
+27%
Diamonds produced
Carats
45,920
65,143
-30%
22,227
159,920
102,863
+55%
Grade1
Cpht
36.8
58.9
-37%
29.6
48.0
39.2
+22%
Total Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
1,125,158
1,218,412
-8%
1,239,109
3,531,142
3,642,196
-3%
Diamonds produced
Carats
340,140
396,222
-14%
341,717
1,099,345
1,071,963
+3%
Note: 1.Petra is not able to precisely measure the ROM / tailings grade split because ore from both sources is processed through the same plant; the Company therefore back-calculates the grade with reference to resource grades.
Finsch - South Africa
Unit
Three months
Nine months YTD
Q3 FY 2025
Q2 FY 2025
Var.
Q3 FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2024
Var.
Sales
Revenue
US$m
18.9
36.9
-49%
15.9
55.8
82.9
-33%
Diamonds sold
Carats
264,059
473,314
-44%
152,984
737,373
827,088
-11%
Average price per carat
US$
72
78
-8%
104
76
100
-24%
ROM Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
585,383
532,849
+10%
470,706
1,595,499
1,650,718
-3%
Diamonds produced
Carats
269,656
236,222
+14%
242,543
710,116
779,249
-9%
Grade
Cpht
46.1
44.3
+4%
51.5
44.5
47.2
-6%
Williamson - Tanzania
Unit
Three months
Nine months YTD
Q3 FY 2025
Q2 FY 2025
Var.
Q3 FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2024
Var.
Sales
Revenue
US$m
15.7
17.8
-12%
17.9
47.5
42.2
+13%
Diamonds sold
Carats
93,441
102,151
-9%
90,285
281,022
210,574
+33%
Average price per carat
US$
168
174
-4%
198
169
200
-16%
ROM Production
Tonnes treated
Tonnes
1,228,755
1,201,668
+2%
1,216,754
3,976,231
3,413,794
+16%
Diamonds produced
Carats
80,834
88,469
-9%
81,317
281,706
241,905
+16%
Grade1
Cpht
6.6
7.4
-11%
6.7
7.1
7.1
-
Notes:
