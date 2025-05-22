Anzeige
Petra Diamonds Ltd - Q3 FY 2025 Operating & Business Update

Finanznachrichten News

Petra Diamonds Ltd - Q3 FY 2025 Operating & Business Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

22 May 2025

LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

Q3 FY 2025 Operating & Business Update

Petra is today providing the following operating and business update for Q3 FY 2025. The quarter marked another period of steady operational delivery across the Group. The Group continued to execute on its short-term priorities, including labour restructuring, general cost control and disciplined capital management. Both Cullinan and Finsch Mines maintained their solid performances, supported by the ongoing focus on safe, stable operations and a revised cost discipline approach. The Group remains on track to deliver production guidance for FY 2025 of 2.4 - 2.7 Mcts for the SA Operations.

Operationally, Finsch began mining from the 81L block, which should result in improved quality and higher overall recovered value. As mentioned in the recent update on 9 April, while production volumes were largely maintained at Cullinan Mine, it continued to experience weaker product mix. Recovery is expected to improve as tonnage from the new CC1E sub-level cave ramps up and extensions to the C-Cut progress, but short-term volatility in product mix is likely to continue.

The partial sale of Tender 5 for Finsch and Williamson was completed in early April, resulting in total sales of 176kcts sold for US$18 million. Due to the uncertainty caused by the US tariff announcement, a decision was made to delay the sale of Tender 5 goods from Cullinan Mine, which we expect to complete in early June 2025, along with our Tender 6 cycle.

The labour restructuring in support services that was initiated in December 2024 was successfully concluded during the quarter. As an outcome of our Life of Mine plan reviews, the Cullinan Mine will transition from a Continuous Operation (Contops) to a 3-shift operation in FY26. Consequently, a Section 189A (retrenchment) consultation process was initiated at the beginning of May 2025. This process is expected to be completed by mid-July 2025, and marks the final element of the internal Business Restructuring Plan that was launched in December 2024.

Petra also announced the completion of the sale of Williamson Diamond Mine to Pink Diamonds. This is in line with streamlining Petra to our two core South African assets, which present significant value over the long term.

Vivek Gadodia and Juan Kemp, interim joint Chief Executive Officers of Petra, commented:

"Alongside the broader diamond sector, Petra has been navigating a very difficult diamond market. Despite this, Petra has shown considerable resilience by delivering on its production and cost targets, while undergoing unprecedented changes in the Business, including the regrettable loss of jobs. We fully appreciate all the sacrifices, commitment, and hard work of our employees.

We believe the steps we have taken over the past 12 months position Petra well for a successful refinancing. We will now look to commence engagements with our lenders on the refinancing of our debt maturing in early 2026."


Highlights vs Q2 FY 2025 (excludes Williamson as a discontinued operation)

  • LTIFR and LTIs are 3 and 0.42 respectively (Q2 FY 2025: 2 and 0.26 respectively)
  • Ore processed reduced marginally to 1.7Mt from 1.8Mt with the continued ramp-up of production at Finsch offset by lower output from Cullinan mine. ROM grade performance across both operations is similar to the previous quarter
  • Revenue amounted to US$42 million (Q2 FY 2024: US$106 million) with Q2 FY 2025 benefiting from the deferral of Tender 1 FY 2025 to Q2 FY 2025
  • The South African Rand weakened following a period of strength, with the Rand averaging ZAR18.48:US$1 (Q2 FY 2025: ZAR17.89:US$1)
  • Capital expenditure for Q3 FY 2025 totalled US$15 million, in-line with guidance announced following the smoother capital profile implemented in FY 2024
  • Bank loans and borrowings represent the Group's ZAR1.75 billion (US$93 million) revolving credit facility (RCF). As at 31 March 2025, ZAR 1.2 billion (US$66 million) was drawn, following a drawdown of US$22 million from the RCF for working capital purposes in February 2025
  • Consolidated net debt increased to US$258 million as at 31 March 2025 (31 December 2024: US$225 million) due to working capital requirements
  • Balance of Tender 5 and Tender 6 results expected to be announced in June 2025

Operating Summary (excludes Williamson as a discontinued operation)

Safety, sales and production 2

Unit

Three months

Nine months YTD

Q3

FY 2025

Q2

FY 2025

Var.

Q3 FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2024

Var.

Safety

LTIFR

-

0.42

0.26

+62%

0.30

0.38

0.24

+58%

LTIs

Number

3

2

+50%

3

9

8

+13%

Sales

Diamonds sold

Carats

558,651

1,113,364

-50%

386,444

1,672,034

1,925,777

-13%

Revenue1

US$m

41.6

105.9

-61%

47.7

156.0

211.3

-26%

Production

ROM tonnes

Tonnes

1,585,838

1,640,637

-3%

1,634,715

4,793,312

5,030,571

-5%

Tailings and other tonnes

Tonnes

124,703

110,625

+13%

75,100

333,330

262,343

+27%

Total tonnes treated

Tonnes

1,710,541

1,751,262

-2%

1,709,815

5,126,642

5,292,914

-3%

ROM diamonds

Carats

563,875

567,301

-1%

562,033

1,649,541

1,748,349

-6%

Tailings and other diamonds

Carats

45,920

65,143

-30%

22,227

159,920

102,863

+55%

Total diamonds

Carats

609,795

632,444

-4%

584,260

1,809,461

1,851,212

-2%

1 Revenue reflects proceeds from the sale of rough diamonds and excludes revenue from profit share arrangements

2 Re-presented to exclude Williamson which is classified as a discontinued operation

INVESTOR WEBCASTS

There will be no investor webcasts for the Q3 FY 2025 Operating Update.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations, London

Telephone: +44 (0)7495470187

Kelsey Traynorinvestorrelations@petradiamonds.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan and Finsch Mines).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's loan notes, due in 2026, are listed on EuroNext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange). For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

Corporate and financial summary 31 March 2025 (excludes Williamson as a discontinued operation)

Unit

As at 31 March 2025

As at 31 December

2024

As at 30 September2024

As at 30 June

2024

Total cash at bank¹

US$m

36


52

47

47

Diamond debtors

US$m

2

-

-

31

Diamond inventories2

US$m

Carats

31

397,182

27

346,037

84

826,957

28

259,755

2026 Loan Notes3

US$m

231

225

245

246

Bank loans and borrowings4

US$m

66

43

76

25

Consolidated Net Debt5

US$m

258

215

273

193

Bank facilities undrawn and available4

US$m

30

50

26

72

Note: The following exchange rates have been used for this announcement: average for 9M FY 2025 US$1: ZAR18.12 (H1 FY 2025 US$1: ZAR17.93; 3M FY 2025: US$1: ZAR17.96; FY 2024: US$1: ZAR18.71); closing rate as at 31 March 2025 US$1: ZAR18.30 (31 December 2024 US$1: ZAR18.85; 30 September 2024: ZAR17.26 and 30 June 2024: ZAR18.19).

Notes:

  1. The Group's cash balances excluding Williamson comprise unrestricted balances of US$18 million, and restricted balances of US$18 million.
  2. Recorded at the lower of cost and net realisable value.
  3. The 2026 Loan Notes, originally issued following the capital restructuring (the "Restructuring") completed during March 2021, have a carrying value of US$231 million which represents the outstanding principal amount of US$186 million (after the repurchases concluded during H1 FY 2025) plus US$48 million of accrued interest and is stated net of unamortised transaction costs capitalised of US$3 million. During H1 FY 2025, Petra purchased and cancelled 2026 Loan Notes with a nominal value of US$24 million through an open market repurchase programme.
  4. Bank loans and borrowings represent the Group's ZAR1.75 billion (US$96 million) revolving credit facility (RCF). In August and September 2024, the Group drew down ZAR855 million (c. US$48 million) from the RCF as a result of the deferral of South African goods from Tender 1 FY 2025. ZAR500 million (c. US$28 million) was repaid during November and December 2024. In January 2025, the Group drew down a further ZAR400 million (US$22 million) from the RCF for working capital requirements. As at 31 March 2025, a total of ZAR1.205 billion (US$66 million) was drawn leaving a further balance of ZAR545 million (US$30 million) available for drawdown.
  5. Consolidated Net Debt is bank loans and borrowings plus loan notes, less cash and diamond debtors.

Mine-by-mine tables:

Cullinan Mine - South Africa

Unit

Three months

Nine months YTD

Q3 FY 2025

Q2 FY 2025

Var.

Q3 FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2024

Var.

Sales

Revenue

US$m

22.7

69.0

-67%

31.9

100.2

128.5

-22%

Diamonds sold

Carats

294,592

640,050

-54%

233,460

934,661

1,098,689

-15%

Average price per carat

US$

77

108

-29%

137

107

117

-8%

ROM Production

Tonnes treated

Tonnes

1,000,455

1,107,787

-10%

1,164,009

3,197,812

3,379,853

-5%

Diamonds produced

Carats

294,220

331,079

-11%

319,490

939,425

969,100

-3%

Grade1

Cpht

29.4

29.9

-2%

27.4

29.4

28.7

+2%

Tailings Production

Tonnes treated

Tonnes

124,703

110,625

+13%

75,100

333,330

262,343

+27%

Diamonds produced

Carats

45,920

65,143

-30%

22,227

159,920

102,863

+55%

Grade1

Cpht

36.8

58.9

-37%

29.6

48.0

39.2

+22%

Total Production

Tonnes treated

Tonnes

1,125,158

1,218,412

-8%

1,239,109

3,531,142

3,642,196

-3%

Diamonds produced

Carats

340,140

396,222

-14%

341,717

1,099,345

1,071,963

+3%

Note: 1.Petra is not able to precisely measure the ROM / tailings grade split because ore from both sources is processed through the same plant; the Company therefore back-calculates the grade with reference to resource grades.

Finsch - South Africa

Unit

Three months

Nine months YTD

Q3 FY 2025

Q2 FY 2025

Var.

Q3 FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2024

Var.

Sales

Revenue

US$m

18.9

36.9

-49%

15.9

55.8

82.9

-33%

Diamonds sold

Carats

264,059

473,314

-44%

152,984

737,373

827,088

-11%

Average price per carat

US$

72

78

-8%

104

76

100

-24%

ROM Production

Tonnes treated

Tonnes

585,383

532,849

+10%

470,706

1,595,499

1,650,718

-3%

Diamonds produced

Carats

269,656

236,222

+14%

242,543

710,116

779,249

-9%

Grade

Cpht

46.1

44.3

+4%

51.5

44.5

47.2

-6%

Williamson - Tanzania

Unit

Three months

Nine months YTD

Q3 FY 2025

Q2 FY 2025

Var.

Q3 FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2024

Var.

Sales

Revenue

US$m

15.7

17.8

-12%

17.9

47.5

42.2

+13%

Diamonds sold

Carats

93,441

102,151

-9%

90,285

281,022

210,574

+33%

Average price per carat

US$

168

174

-4%

198

169

200

-16%

ROM Production

Tonnes treated

Tonnes

1,228,755

1,201,668

+2%

1,216,754

3,976,231

3,413,794

+16%

Diamonds produced

Carats

80,834

88,469

-9%

81,317

281,706

241,905

+16%

Grade1

Cpht

6.6

7.4

-11%

6.7

7.1

7.1

-

Notes:

  1. The following definitions have been used in this announcement:
  1. cpht: carats per hundred tonnes
  2. LTIs: lost time injuries
  3. LTIFR: lost time injury frequency rate, calculated as the number of LTIs multiplied by 200,000 and divided by the number of hours worked
  4. FY: financial year ending 30 June
  5. CY: calendar year ending 31 December
  6. H: half of the financial year
  7. ROM: run-of-mine (i.e. production from the primary orebody)
  8. m: million
  9. Mt: million tonnes
  10. Mcts: million carats
  11. ktcs: thousand carats



