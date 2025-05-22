Scientists have placed mist nozzles inside a bifacial PV module and measured it under an extremely hot climate. The module was found to generate up to 37% more electricity on sunny days and up to 46% more on cloudy days compared to standard monofacial panels. Researchers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have developed a new bifacial PV module cooling technique based on a mist cooler placed between the two sides of the panel. They tested it under the extremely hot climate of the UAE and achieved some significant gains. "The novelty of our research lies in the development of a new type of solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...