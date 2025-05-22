Local manufacturer will take care of packing company's key brands to make a difference in the community: Packed with Care, Packed right Here

SFI HealthEMEA, the regional entity of SFI Health, a global leader in natural healthcare, is proud to announce that the packing of its branded products in South Africa will be now fully managed locally leveraging local talent and facilities. The company is known for its clinically researched products in microbiome, cognition, and well-being.

This initiative enhances SFI Health South Africa's ability to offer greater flexibility in pack sizes, ensuring a product portfolio that aligns more closely with the needs of South African consumers. By taking this step, the company aims to make its scientifically supported health solutions more accessible, without compromising on quality or efficacy.

Simultaneously, this initiative will have a positive ripple effect on the local economy: all packaging materials will be sourced from South African suppliers, and the products themselves will be assembled locally, thus supporting the domestic manufacturing sector.

Susan Lewis, Head of Sales Direct Markets EMEA and co-leader of the project at SFI Health South Africa together with Linda Wessels, Regional Commercial Finance Manager, commented: "This project is more than just a business decision-it's a commitment to the people of our community. By sourcing locally and supporting local jobs, we're not only making our products more accessible, but also investing in the long-term well-being and economic resilience of the region."

In addition, this project aligns with SFI Health's broader sustainability efforts, reducing the environmental impact of transportation while fostering a more circular and locally anchored supply chain.

SFI Health EMEA has established its presence in South Africa since 2004 operating through a dedicated local subsidiary that manages the marketing, sales, and distribution of its key food supplement brands. The company's portfolio in South Africa includes a range of science-based products designed to support cognitive and physical well-being:

Equazen is a globally recognized brand formulated with a unique blend of essential fatty acids, developed to support cognitive functions.

is a globally recognized brand formulated with a unique blend of essential fatty acids, developed to support cognitive functions. KeenMind is clinically studied to enhance memory, concentration, and learning retention.

is clinically studied to enhance memory, concentration, and learning retention. Gincosan combines standardized extracts of Ginkgo biloba and Panax ginseng, clinically researched to reduce mental fatigue and improve cognitive performance.

combines standardized extracts of Ginkgo biloba and Panax ginseng, clinically researched to reduce mental fatigue and improve cognitive performance. Ginsana is powered by a proprietary natural active ingredient shown to support immune system function and boost physical stamina, helping individuals maintain energy and endurance.

About SFI Health

SFI Health is a global leader in natural healthcare, specialized in the design, development and commercialization of clinically researched products in the areas of microbiome, cognition and wellbeing.

Guided by the belief in the healing potential of natural products, SFI Healthcombines a rigorous pharma-based approach with the benefits of naturally sourced solutions.

An extensive network of trusted business partners enables the company, headquartered in Australia, to market its own brands, reaching consumers in over 50 countries. The EMEA SFI Health regional office in Lugano, Switzerland, manages commercial operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

SFI Health is committed to fostering confidence in natural healthcare by sharing state-of-the-art research, technical expertise and comprehensive sales marketing resources with consumers, healthcare professionals and partners worldwide.

For more information go to sfihealth.com or follow us SFI Health on LinkedIn.

