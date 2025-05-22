CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the winners of the 2025 Europe Partner Awards, recognizing standout partners from across the region for their exceptional contributions to helping customers stop breaches, consolidate security spend and accelerate adoption of the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® platform. The awards were presented at the third annual CrowdStrike Europe Partner Symposium, held in Budapest, Hungary an exclusive, invite-only event designed to inspire market-leading partners with the latest insights, training and innovation updates.

CrowdStrike's Europe Partner Awards celebrate the remarkable work that partners across the region have achieved over the past calendar year. CrowdStrike's European partner ecosystem is a key part of the company's partner-first, go-to-market strategy, enabling customers to streamline their security solutions and implement the industry's most advanced AI-native cybersecurity platform. Award recipients were selected based on the value their organisations and individuals delivered to joint customers and CrowdStrike through innovation, collaboration, and measurable impact.

The 2025 CrowdStrike Europe Partner Award Winners:

North Europe Partner of the Year: Softcat

Softcat South Europe Partner of the Year: Telefónica Tech Spain

Telefónica Tech Spain Central Europe Partner of the Year: Computacenter Germany AG Co. oHG

Computacenter Germany AG Co. oHG Europe MSSP Partner of the Year: Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton Europe GSI Partner of the Year: NTT

NTT Europe Rising Star Partner of the Year: Cysiam

Cysiam Cloud Solution Provider of the Year: AWS

AWS Tech Ecosystem Partner of the Year: Zscaler

Zscaler Strategic Market Maker of the Year: Stoïk

Stoïk Technical MVP: Lukasz Kowalski, E&Y

Lukasz Kowalski, E&Y Europe Channel MVP: Holger Viehoefer, Computacenter AG Co. oHG

Holger Viehoefer, Computacenter AG Co. oHG Europe Partner of the Year: Computacenter AG Co. oHG

"Our partner ecosystem is instrumental in empowering customers to stop breaches and achieve their security objectives," said John Taylor, vice president channels alliances, Europe Israel at CrowdStrike. "Our 2025 award winners represent the best of our ecosystem organisations that have driven exceptional business growth, delivered outstanding customer outcomes, and embraced the full value of the Falcon platform. We're proud to recognise their achievements and look forward to building on this momentum together."

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

