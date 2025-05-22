Jackery Technology GmbH: Rabot Energy and Jackery Integrate Dynamic Electricity Tariffs into the New HomePower 2000 Ultra for Maximum Efficiency

Two Pioneers, One Forward-Looking Partnership

LONDON, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the launch of Jackery's new balcony solar system - the HomePower 2000 Ultra - with a built-in inverter and smart energy management, users can now benefit from a groundbreaking partnership between two pioneers in green energy. The collaboration between Jackery, a global leader in clean energy solutions, and Rabot Energy, an independent German provider of dynamic green electricity tariffs, empowers consumers to optimize energy usage, store excess solar power, and reduce electricity costs - intelligently and sustainably.

Maximum Solar Yield, Minimal Electricity Costs - Powered by Smart Control

The modular HomePower 2000 Ultra impresses with 2,000 watts of PV input and, above all, its bidirectional charging and intelligent energy management designed to cut electricity bills. Through the Jackery Home app and seamless integration with Rabot Energy's dynamic tariffs, users automatically benefit from the lowest electricity prices available. The system can be configured to charge during off-peak times and discharge during expensive peak periods, based on price thresholds set by the user. With real-time tariff data and AI optimization, the device adjusts its charging schedule several times a day - completely hands-free. Even during cloudy days or winter months, the HomePower 2000 Ultra enables cost savings beyond solar self-consumption. Every kilowatt hour is used efficiently, accelerating the return on investment.

Driving the Energy Transition Forward

"Our partnership with Jackery marks a significant step towards smarter, greener energy solutions for households across Germany. By integrating our dynamic electricity tariffs directly into Jackery's energy management system, we enable customers to maximize cost savings and align their energy usage with the rhythms of wind and sun," says Jan Rabe, CEO of Rabot Energy.

"As a young and dynamic greentech company, Rabot Energy embraces a culture of continuous innovation - just like we do. That's why I'm especially pleased with how well this partnership fits. It was important to us to work with a provider that operates entirely on green electricity, is technology-driven, and shares our vision of sustainability," adds Stefan Jachmann, Country Sales Director DACH at Jackery.

Together, Jackery and Rabot Energy are making home energy smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable - empowering consumers to take control of their electricity use and costs.

