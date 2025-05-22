BlueVoyant Recognized by Leading Independent Research Firm Among Notable Providers of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) in Europe

BlueVoyant supports EMEA organisations' cyber security programmes with Security Operations Centres (SOCs) in Europe, more than 120 cyber experts across multiple countries, and a UK-based Customer Experience Centre

LONDON, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, the leader in integrated cyber security, has been recognized among notable providers of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services in Forrester's latest report, The Managed Detection And Response Services In Europe Landscape, Q2 2025. The report is designed to help security and risk professionals understand the value they can expect from MDR providers in Europe, learn how providers differ, and investigate options based on organizational size and market focus.

BlueVoyant grew EMEA revenues by 70% in 2024. The company has been active in EMEA since its founding in 2017. As part of a multi-million-pound investment in the region since then, BlueVoyant opened a Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Cork, Ireland in March, and a SOC and Customer Experience Centre in Leeds, England in 2024. BlueVoyant employs more than 120 security experts across EMEA.

BlueVoyant believes its inclusion in the Forrester report validates the positive impact of the company's continuing investment to help European organizations tackle intensifying cyber security and regulatory challenges.

With cyber security teams grappling with the enforcement of EMEA regulations, such as the European Union's NIS2 and DORA, in addition to new cyber threat vectors, clients now require a holistic, next-generation managed security service to quickly find and mitigate the most critical threats across all attack surfaces.

Proven MDR Expertise for European Businesses

BlueVoyant's advanced MDR services defend European organizations of all sizes against cyber threats. As Microsoft's 2024 Worldwide Security Partner of the Year, BlueVoyant has proven expertise in the Microsoft Security suite, including Sentinel and Defender, to maximize both the security and cost efficacy of those solutions as part of the company's MDR service.

In its report, Forrester summarizes how organizations can realize value by partnering with MDR providers. According to Forrester, "Security & Risk professionals in Europe use MDR service providers to obtain 24x7 security monitoring, enhance SOC expertise, assist with or lead incident response, provide stability when people leave the organization, achieve threat-hunting objectives, provide assurance that sophisticated adversaries and embedded threats are not in the system, and strategically shape security direction by identifying gaps and prioritizing improvements."

BlueVoyant's MDR delivers the full spectrum of these benefits, helping organizations with rapid threat response following a cyber incident, as well as proactive services to fortify cyber resilience.

"Partnering with BlueVoyant for SOC services has improved our cyber defence posture," said Holger Riemenschneider, head of technology at IONITY, the leading provider of ultra-fast EV charging in Europe. "The onboarding process was smooth, well-structured, and tailored to our needs, laying a solid foundation for continued success. BlueVoyant provides its services through excellent transparency, professionalism, and responsiveness. Their expertise and proactive support contribute significantly to the advancement of our cyber security strategy."

The Power of MDR Plus Proactive Security Services

According to The Forrester Wave: Managed Detection And Response Services, Q1 2025, "Detection and response is no longer enough for providers; customers now demand that their MDR providers become more proactive. An MDR provider's ability to positively influence the security of its customers now matters as much as its ability to find threats."

"Being proactive requires hands-on expertise in the security tools, which includes implementation and onboarding optimization, to ensure the highest quality detections are available for monitoring and investigations," said Milan Patel, global head of MDR at BlueVoyant. "In addition, we go beyond traditional MDR to offer a full suite of proactive services to enterprises across Europe and around the globe through the BlueVoyant Cyber Defence Platform."

The BlueVoyant Cyber Defence Platform offers the following in addition to MDR:

Supply Chain Defence (Third-Party Risk Management): Identify and reduce risk from suppliers, vendors, and other third parties

Digital Risk Protection: Detect and respond to external cyber risks, such as brand impersonation, phishing, stolen data, and more

Proactive Defence: Proactive approach to attack surface management that includes vulnerability management, external attack surface management, penetration testing, phishing awareness, dark web threat research, and configuration management

"BlueVoyant's recognition in Forrester's most recent Managed Detection And Response Services In Europe Landscape report validates for us our investment and expansion in Europe, to serve customers facing a multitude of threats," said Robert Hannigan, head of international business at BlueVoyant, and former director of GCHQ. "In addition, new regulations are placing increased pressure on in-house security teams. As a result, their requirement for continuous threat detection, response, and remediation support to contain cyber threats across organizations' supply chains, has never been greater."

BlueVoyant was also included in Forrester's global The Managed Detection and Response Services Landscape, Q3 2024 report.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant delivers a comprehensive cloud-native security operations platform that provides real-time threat monitoring for networks, endpoints, and supply chains, extending to the clear, deep, and dark web. The platform integrates advanced AI technology with expert human insight to offer extensive protection and swift threat mitigation, ensuring enterprise cyber security. Trusted by more than 1,000 clients globally, and the 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Security Partner of the Year, BlueVoyant sets the standard for modern cyber defence solutions.

