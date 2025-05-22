DOHE Europe Ltc: DOHE / Edtech Hub Launch 2025 Global Startup Coach Award - Chance to win a maximum of US$100K as part of US$200K Prize Fund

22 May 2025

DOHE

('DOHE' or the 'Company')

Launch of 2025 Global Startup Coach Award

Chance to win a maximum of US$100K as part of US$200K Prize Fund

DOHE, an EdTech Championing group, whose mission is to champion Edtech Startups to improve society, announces the launch of its 2025 Global Startup Coach Award ("GSCA" or the "Awards") and calls all experienced business coaches to sign up to the awards for a chance to win part of a US$200,000 Prize Fund.

The Awards, which debuted in 2024 aim to increase the success rate of Edtech Startups globally, by identifying and showcasing talented coaches from diverse backgrounds and with different skillsets. Qualifying coaches are matched with an Edtech Startup and support the business through key phases of development across twenty coaching sessions. The coaching sessions are funded by DOHE and free to the startup companies.

100 startups were supported in DOHE's 2024 accelerator programme (Go-Together) and the Company aims to support 200 startups in 2025. The Company has established collaborations with various eco system players including the MindCET, Bright Eye Ventures, and the University of Cambridge Judge Business School, who participated as judges last year and are committed to supporting EdTech entrepreneurs in meeting their business goals.

How it works

Applications open: seeking coaches with strong experience in supporting startups and business development across diverse industries

20 coach finalists will be shortlisted based on criteria such as coaching qualifications, experience with startup coaching, EdTech and business background, and coaching competencies

Coach finalists are matched with a selected startup based on key objectives and relevant coach experience

20 weeks of coaching support will address personalised objectives of selected startup

Winner selection: coaches will be judged on key criteria including their objective setting, coaching approach and impact of results

US$200k total prize fund - first prize of US$100k

Entry to the GSCA is now open and closes on 13 Jun 2025 with coaches selected in 20 June. All coaches will be paid for their time throughout the programme and there is no geographic restriction.

For more information about the awards and how to enter, please visit EdTech Hub, the Company's dedicated online platform established to facilitate collaboration and unite participants across the sector: https://www.edtechhub.com/projects/Global%20Startup%20Coach%20Award%20

or visit: .www.doheglobal.com, LinkedIn.

Visit https://youtu.be/p03dJvmJb30to hear from startups and coaches who have previously taken part in DOHE's programme.

Terry Kim, CEO and Founder of DOHE said:"As an entrepreneur, I know firsthand how valuable the right guidance can be in the early stages of building a business - often making the difference between success and failure. I believe that coaching is more than just transferring growth strategies - it is a process that empowers founders to reflect deeply, find their own solutions, and take confident action. DOHE was founded on this philosophy: to support startups that aim to create meaningful, positive change in society.

"To this end, I am delighted to announce the launch of the 2025 Global Startup Coach Award. This award was established to shine a spotlight on the dedication and impact of coaches who quietly but powerfully drive startup growth from behind the scenes.

"Now in its second year, we hope that even more talented coaches will participate in this year's event - to share their knowledge and passion, and to further grow in their roles and impact as coaches"

Notes to Editors

DOHE Europe Ltd

Dohe Europe Ltd is a subsidiary of DOHE Global, an EdTech Championing Group based in Singapore www.doheglobal.com

EdTech Hub - The EdTech Echo System

EdTech Hub is an online platform designed to unite the diverse players in the EdTech startup industry and by facilitating knowledge sharing and collaboration. https://www.edtechhub.com

MindCet

MindCET was founded in 2012 and is recognized as a world leader in the EdTech ecosystem, initiating trend-setting international ventures as well as offering alternative innovative solutions that meet the needs of new generations. www.mindcet.org

University of Cambridge Judge Business School

Cambridge Judge Business School is the business school of the University of Cambridge. The School is a provider of management education. It is named after Sir Paul Judge, a founding benefactor of the school. The School is a department of the university's School of Technology administrative group. www.jbs.cam.ac.uk

Brighteye Ventures

Brigheye Ventures invest in startups that help people to learn, work and thrive. We believe technology that broadens access to knowledge, employment and productivity can create exponential returns for customers, entrepreneurs and investors alike. To that end, we back ambitious founders at Pre-Seed, Seed and Series A stages across Europe. www.brighteyevc.com