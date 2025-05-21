Companies join forces to bring workflow automation to Search AI-powered applicationsSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI company, announced it has completed the acquisition of Keep Alerting Ltd ("Keep"), an open source AIOps company that unifies alerts and automates incident remediation, helping users manage alerts to improve operational efficiency and service reliability."I'm excited to welcome the Keep team to Elastic, merging its world-class open source AIOps and workflow automation capabilities with the speed and scale of Elasticsearch," said Ken Exner, chief product officer at Elastic. "Keep's AIOps capabilities will complement Elastic's AI/ML and AI Assistant solutions to deliver AI-powered workflow automation across our Observability, Security, and Search solutions."For more information about Elastic and Keep, read the Elastic blog:https://www.elastic.co/blog/elastic-and-keep-join-forcesAbout Elastic:Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, integrates its deep expertise in search technology with artificial intelligence to help everyone transform all of their data into answers, actions, and outcomes. Elastic's Search AI Platform - the foundation for its search, observability, and security solutions - is used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.Forward-Looking Statements and DisclaimersCertain statements herein regarding the acquisition of Keep and the integration of and plans for its products and features are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including, but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to successful integration of Keep's products into our offerings. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024 and other subsequent reports filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic's website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic's sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elasticsearch B.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.ContactsMedia ContactAlexia RussellPR-team@elastic.co

