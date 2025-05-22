The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as of 23 May 2025 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0010272202
|Name:
|Genmab
|Volume before change:
|64,120,391 shares (DKK 64,120,391)
|Change:
|1,746 shares (DKK 1,746)
|Volume after change:
|64,122,137 shares (DKK 64,122,137)
|Subscription prices:
|· 976 shares - DKK 962.00
· 653 shares - DKK 1,025.00
· 117 shares - DKK 1,050.00
|Face value:
|DKK 1
|Short name:
|GMAB
|Orderbook ID:
|11143
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
