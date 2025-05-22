The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as of 23 May 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0010272202 Name: Genmab Volume before change: 64,120,391 shares (DKK 64,120,391) Change: 1,746 shares (DKK 1,746) Volume after change: 64,122,137 shares (DKK 64,122,137) Subscription prices: · 976 shares - DKK 962.00

· 653 shares - DKK 1,025.00

· 117 shares - DKK 1,050.00 Face value: DKK 1 Short name: GMAB Orderbook ID: 11143

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66