PR Newswire
22.05.2025 09:24 Uhr
Radisson Blu Resort, Phu Quoc: Escape to Paradise: Experience an Unforgettable Summer at Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc

Finanznachrichten News

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Set against the breathtaking beauty of Bai Dai Beach, Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc invites guests on an unforgettable coastal escape, where luxury meets the island's vibrant natural charm.

Balanced Bliss in a Tropical Beach Retreat

Set along the unspoiled shores of Bai Dai Beach, the award-winning Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc invites international travelers to experience Vietnam's island paradise. Bask in the sun with turquoise waters, soft white sands, and lush greenery, all paired with the comfort of 514 contemporary rooms, suites, and luxurious pool villas with private pools and ocean views. All rooms are fully-equipped with contemporary interiors, cutting-edge amenities and a private balcony overlooking tropical gardens, ocean and the pool.

Magnificent sunset

Guests enjoy complimentary airport shuttle service, free Wi-Fi and easy access to top island attractions - perfect for seamless global travel. Located in the vibrant resort complex, the resort connects you to Corona Casino, VinWonders amusement park, Vinpearl Safari, and the Grand World City via free buggy service.

Whether kayaking on the sea, exploring tropical gardens on a guided Botanical Tour, trying traditional Vietnamese folk games, or joining Art Time - Tea Time, a beginner friendly art class, Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc blends authentic local charm with international comfort for a summer getaway you won't forget.

Elegant Art Time - Tea Time at Annex Lounge

A Culinary Journey Through Dining Signature Venues

Savor an extraordinary culinary journey at Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc's dining outlets. Avenue presents an enticing selection of Vietnamese and international cuisines through live cooking stations and sumptuous buffet spreads. Annex Lounge sets the tone for refined relaxation with handcrafted cocktails, premium wines, and comfort bites in an elegant ambiance. Azure Bars offers expertly crafted cocktails by the lagoon pool and the beach, enhanced by sunset DJ performances (seasonal). For private events, Alumi provides an intimate venue for exclusive gatherings and celebrations.

Breakfast at Avenue Restaurant

Discover the perfect tropical retreat where elegant, adventure, and culinary excellence come together. Book your summer getaway and experience the ultimate coastal escape at Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc!

Book now from VND 2,900,000++ / room / night
Contact us: reservations.phuquoc.blu@radisson.com - +84 297 366 0000

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693934/editAAA7405386_ARW_hq.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693935/IMG_5977.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693936/IMG_6884.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/escape-to-paradise-experience-an-unforgettable-summer-at-radisson-blu-resort-phu-quoc-302462928.html

