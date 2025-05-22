Sauce Labs Becomes FSQS-Certified, Cementing Role as QA Leader for EMEA Finance

Accreditation reinforces Sauce Labs' position as the trusted software quality partner for Europe's most regulated financial institutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Sauce Labs , the leading platform for continuous quality, today announced it has achieved Financial Services Qualification System (FSQS) certification. This milestone further fuels the company's accelerating momentum as more financial services organizations across EMEA seek to modernize their digital infrastructure while meeting rigorous compliance requirements.

With European institutions projected to spend over $1 trillion on digital transformation this year-and regulatory scrutiny at its highest level since GDPR-the need for trusted, compliant technology partners has never been greater. Sauce Labs' FSQS certification comes at a pivotal moment, reinforcing its role as the go-to quality assurance platform for modern financial services teams across EMEA.

The FSQS certification, administered by Hellios Information, is a trusted benchmark used by major banks, insurers, and investment firms to assess third-party suppliers. By meeting these stringent standards-spanning data protection, risk management, and regulatory oversight-Sauce Labs strengthens its position as a trusted partner to some of the most security-conscious institutions in the world.

"Financial institutions are under immense pressure to innovate rapidly while ensuring compliance and security," said Prince Kohli, CEO of Sauce Labs. "Our FSQS certification reinforces that we're not just keeping up-we're ahead of the curve. It's a powerful signal to our growing base of EMEA customers that they can rely on us to deliver speed, trust, and quality at scale."

This announcement comes on the heels of significant business growth in the region. Sauce Labs has expanded its footprint across Europe, deepened relationships with top-tier banking and fintech clients, and rolled out new AI-driven capabilities to streamline the path from code to confidence. The FSQS certification now gives these customers an even more seamless path to procurement, with assurance that Sauce Labs meets the highest regulatory bar.

"The main benefits to our business are continuous releases and happier customers," said Martina Wonja, Lead Software Quality Engineer at N26 Bank , a digital-first bank that manages all customer interactions through their mobile application. "We had a choice: build an in-house device farm or look to the cloud. We're a forward-thinking company, so using the cloud for mobile app testing was a logical choice."

Sauce Labs continues to gain traction among leading financial services institutions, including customers such as Lloyd's Bank, Allied Irish Bank, Rabobank, N26, and Deutsche Bank. In Europe, the company has seen 50% year-over-year customer growth, with financial services customer adoption in EMEA growing 105% year over year.

"As we grow in financial services, we know that trust is earned-every day, with every deployment," added Kohli. "FSQS recognition not only validates our operational rigor but opens new doors with EMEA institutions that demand nothing less."

With FSQS certification in place, Sauce Labs is accelerating procurement discussions with top-tier banks and expanding its footprint across key markets including the UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, and the Nordics. The company is also exploring new partnerships with regional fintech platforms, reinforcing its role as a critical enabler of quality in the EMEA financial services ecosystem.

