Jinko ESS has launched a new modular 520 kWh battery energy storage system for commercial and industrial users. The product will be available for global shipment in Q3 2025. From ESS News Jinko ESS has unveiled its Dolphin 520 kWh commercial and industrial battery energy storage system (BESS), designed to address the complex power needs of factories, business parks, and commercial facilities. The new system features a high-capacity 314 Ah cell and a precisely configured 520 kWh direct current system. It offers flexible AC output options: 125 kW for four-hour discharge and 250 kW for two-hour discharge ...

