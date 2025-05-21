Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A3C0VT | ISIN: CA42328K1021 | Ticker-Symbol:
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2025 23:06 Uhr
Helium Evolution Incorporated: Helium Evolution Announces Voting Results From Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, Alberta, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to report that all matters presented for approval at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 21, 2025 (the "Meeting") were approved. A total of 47,824,360 common shares representing 42.59% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The shareholders voted in favour of all matters set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 7, 2025 (the "Circular"), including creating a new control person in ENEOS Xplora USA Limited, with greater than 98% of votes in favour. Additionally, the shareholders voted in favour of the election of all seven director nominees of HEVI for the ensuing year or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. Each nominee received greater than 99% of votes in favour.

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved: (1) fixing the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at seven; (2) appointing KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors; and (3) approving and confirming the rolling 10% stock option plan of the Company, as more particularly described in the Company's Circular.

Stay Connected to Helium Evolution

Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website, which includes an updated corporate presentation, and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and X for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned 'deep-dive' research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO		Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


