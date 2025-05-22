DJ Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc (DIGE LN) Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-May-2025 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.5794 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8725387 CODE: DIGE LN ISIN: LU2023678878 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678878 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DIGE LN LEI Code: 213800T5UFKM1F6WPD72 Sequence No.: 390057 EQS News ID: 2143472 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2143472&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2025 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)