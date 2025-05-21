Crocs, Inc. Appoints Terence Reilly to Chief Brand Officer Role

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, today announced that the organization has elevated Terence Reilly to Executive Vice President, Chief Brand Officer, with oversight over the marketing and communications functions for both the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands, effective immediately.

As a veteran brand expert, Terence has a proven track record of building lasting brand identity, connecting to relevant culture and creating strategies that foster consumer engagement and loyalty. In this newly created role, Terence will be responsible for stewarding the marketing visions across both brands, elevating creative direction and amplifying storytelling to drive the company's global narrative while deepening its consumer connectivity around the world. He will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Rees, while collaborating with Anne Mehlman, Executive Vice President, Brand President for Crocs, in addition to HEYDUDE brand leadership to drive strategy and execution.

Mr. Rees will serve as the interim President for the HEYDUDE brand alongside the brand's Senior Leadership Team until a permanent structure is announced.

"The power of the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands is unlike anything I've seen in my 25-plus years of connecting with consumers and culture to drive lasting business results. We have two of the largest casual footwear brands in the world, loved by communities of passionate fans," said Reilly. "While we have seen remarkable success over the last decade from Post Malone to Jelly Roll and so much in between, I believe we are just getting started. In partnership with Andrew and Anne, I am honored to play a key role in championing the future vision of Crocs, Inc."

"Since Terence rejoined Crocs, Inc. in 2024, the HEYDUDE brand has seen significant traction under his leadership. He has galvanized a team, sharpened the brand's strategic focus and re-established authentic connections with our consumers. I am confident that the green shoots we are seeing today are building the foundation for sustainable long-term brand growth," said Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer. "With Terence in this new role and in partnership with our proven leadership team, this shift will create an elevated focus on driving heat and energy for both our brands and spark disruptive innovation as we engage with our consumers and customers around the world."

