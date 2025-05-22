Logicalis becomes first Cisco XDR CPS Specialisation Partner to offer global Cisco MXDR

LONDON, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, the leading global technology service provider, today announces it has achieved the Cisco Extended Detection Response (XDR) Cisco Powered Services (CPS) Solution Specialisation and becomes a Cisco XDR CPS Specialisation Partner.

Logicalis is the first Cisco XDR CPS Specialisation Partner to offer Cisco XDR as a global Managed Service (MXDR), cementing the company's status as a leading managed security services provider.

Through Logicalis's global network of Security Operations Centres (SOCs), the company's MXDR services enable organisations to proactively manage threats and strengthen their security posture 24/7/365.

Speaking about the specialisation, Bob Bailkoski, Global CEO of Logicalis, said, "As cyber threats grow more complex, Logicalis continually remains at the forefront of next-generation cyber defence, enabling customers to stay cyber aware, cyber secure, and resilient. This new Cisco XDR CPS specialisation demonstrates our commitment to offering customers a range of the most advanced solutions on the market and showcases our close relationship to developing industry leading managed services together with Cisco. An incredible achievement from our Logicalis Security teams."

As Andrew Sage, VP Global Partners at Cisco, explains, "As one of only six Global Gold Partners, Logicalis continues to innovate and deliver leading Secure Managed Services to clients. We are proud to work in partnership with Logicalis to bring the best of Cisco XDR technology combined with top-tier Security Operation Centre delivery across the globe. Together, Cisco and Logicalis provide our customers with the confidence that their data is secure."

Artur Martins, CISO Logicalis Portugal, adds, "Built around Cisco's XDR technology, our MXDR service is designed to simplify cybersecurity by integrating threat detection, investigation, and response into a unified, cloud-native platform. By focusing on real-time visibility, automated correlation, and rapid incident response, we help organisations enhance their cyber resilience. The Cisco CPS gives customers confidence they are receiving the best-in-class managed service utilising the advanced technology from Cisco XDR."

In addition to securing the Cisco XDR CPS Solution Specialisation, Logicalis has also achieved Global MXDR status for Microsoft, joining only a handful of service providers qualified to deliver Microsoft's most sophisticated managed detection and response services.

About Logicalis

We are Architects of Change. We help organisations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimise operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualised revenues of $1.8 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $5.5 billion.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/logicalis-becomes-first-cisco-xdr-cps-specialisation-partner-to-offer-global-cisco-mxdr-302462212.html