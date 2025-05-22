Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Pacific Arc Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PAV.H) ("Pacific Arc" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 18,628,710 shares of the company at a price of CAD $0.015 (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of CAD $279,430 (the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the proceeds to satisfy outstanding accounts payable and for general working capital.

About Pacific Arc Resources Inc.

Pacific Arc is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario incorporated under the BCBCA. The common shares of PAV are listed for trading on the TSXV NEX board under the symbol "PAV.H".

SOURCE: Pacific Arc Resources Ltd.