Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DQGM | ISIN: US4470111075 | Ticker-Symbol: HTR
Tradegate
21.05.25 | 19:57
10,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,30010,40011:07
10,30010,40011:01
PR Newswire
22.05.2025 10:06 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huntsman Corporation Announces New Purification and Packaging Capability through its E-GRADE Unit in Conroe, Texas

Finanznachrichten News

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN), a global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals, is pleased to announce that its Performance Products division has expanded its manufacturing site in Conroe, Texas to better serve the growing needs of its global customers in the semiconductor industry.

Peter Huntsman, Chairman, President, and CEO of Huntsman Corporation, stated, "With the rapid growth of AI and the need for high-quality advanced node chips, our investment in Conroe marks our commitment to developing new semiconductor-grade products and enhancing supply chain security to support the demands of our customers worldwide."

The new E-GRADE® unit will bolster Huntsman's portfolio by providing high-purity, low-trace metal amines, including quaternary amines and amine oxides, essential for semiconductor chip manufacturing. Huntsman's commitment to safety, quality, reliability, and manufacturing excellence will help ensure a consistent production process - from blending, purification through packaging.

"With this unique offering, we are well positioned to become a world-leading supplier of semiconductor-grade amines," said Jan Buberl, President of Performance Products. "We now have the global manufacturing capability, R&D expertise, and broad portfolio to offer our customers with solutions that meet the industry's highest quality standards."

Conroe City Mayor, Duke Coon, commented, "Huntsman's new E-GRADE® unit provides a significant boost for our local economy, helping to create numerous job opportunities and further solidifying Conroe's position as a hub for advanced manufacturing and technology."

About Huntsman:
Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2024 revenues of approximately $6 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 60 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 25 countries and employ approximately 6,300 associates within our continuing operations. For more information about Huntsman, visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

To learn more about E-GRADE® products, visit www.huntsman.com/EGRADE

Social Media:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/huntsman
X: https://x.com/Huntsman_Corp
Facebook: www.facebook.com/huntsmancorp
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/huntsman_corp/

Huntsman Corporation Announces New Purification and Packaging Capability through its E-GRADE® Unit in Conroe, Texas

Huntsman Corporation Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691408/Huntsman_Corporation_Conroe_Texas.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817417/5327861/Huntsman_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huntsman-corporation-announces-new-purification-and-packaging-capability-through-its-e-grade-unit-in-conroe-texas-302459797.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.