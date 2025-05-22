Challenge Works: €2.6 million innovation challenge launches in Latin America to reimagine support for new parents

LONDON, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart, public 'parent pods' located in central community spaces such as markets or parks could soon become a reality around the world as a result of the Good Start Challenge: a €2.6 million global challenge launching today with a call for innovations that improve the wellbeing of parents of young children in underserved communities in Latin America.

The Good Start Challenge, which is also launching in Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, was initiated by Van Leer Foundation and is supported by FEMSA Foundation, Fundaçao Maria Cecilia Souto Vidigal, and LEGO Foundation. It is designed and delivered by global challenge prize expert, Challenge Works.

While becoming a parent is a time of joy, it is also a period of significant change and vulnerability, where many need support for their mental, social and physical wellbeing.

Despite this, communities across Latin America lack access to effective interventions that champion their wellbeing. Global research shows that Brazil ranks second lowest in terms of ease of parenting.

Sindy González, Early Childhood Manager, FEMSA Foundation: "Across Latin America and the Caribbean, 172 million people don't have enough income to meet their basic needs, which makes it harder for parents to access support. Parenthood is an exciting yet challenging time, so it is essential that we create accessible solutions that bolster wellbeing."

Mariana Luz, Chief Executive Officer, Fundaçao Maria Cecilia Souto Vidigal: "Poverty and inequality are high and enduring across Brazil. These difficult economic and social circumstances render new parents' responsibility for a new life even more challenging. Programmes that strengthen links between new parents, and public services that support their health, have a hugely positive effect on wellbeing."

While initiatives for supporting parental wellbeing have started to emerge across the globe, more are needed. According to WHO, just a quarter (26%) of governments rate their funding of parent support programmes as sufficient to reach all those in need, despite there being an estimated 500 million parents of children under the age of five worldwide.

Growing evidence also indicates that new parents experience vast biological and neurological changes, which, combined with increasing pressures such as work and childcare commitments, present challenges - especially for those already living in vulnerable circumstances.

The Good Start Challenge is therefore a call for simple yet radical ideas that support the wellbeing of parents and caregivers faced with pre-existing obstacles that make it even harder to access resources. Investing in these ideas will not only bolster parent wellbeing, but society as a whole.

Rushda Majeed, Chief Programme Officer at Van Leer Foundation: "When a child is born, a parent is also born. We know that a good start for children shapes the rest of their lives. This challenge is asking society to think about a good start for parents. At Van Leer we believe it's critical to listen to their voices, and work together to shape a powerful and purposeful evolution in the way in which parents and other caregivers are supported. Advancing a global conversation about the importance of parental wellbeing will have a clear, transformative knock-on effect, as healthy and happy parents lay the foundations for their children to lead fulfilling lives and make positive contributions to society."

Innovations such as 'parent pods' would offer welcoming spaces for new parents to take a moment while accessing amenities and forming connections with other local parents, as well as tapping into an AI-powered network of local support services such as counselling and other benefits.

This is one example of a creative solution that could act as a lifeline for parents, enabling them to feel welcomed by society rather than just having to fit in.

Kathy Nothstine, Director of Cities, Challenge Works: "This challenge will accelerate innovation to reimagine care for parents - something that has been overlooked in the past. This need is particularly acute in underserved communities. Given that parents come into contact with so many services and individuals on a daily basis, this challenge invites creative and impactful solutions from any sector.

"Society is on the brink of a vital and meaningful shift in how we understand, support and prioritise parents, and this challenge will identify innovations that can put this into practice."

With focus on nine countries in Southeast Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America, the challenge is designed to address common difficulties experienced by parents in those communities.

In November 2025, up to 22 finalists will be chosen and awarded €50,000 each, alongside support for scaling. In July 2026, up to six winners will each be awarded €200,000.

To find out more about the Good Start Challenge, please visit the website. Applications close on 17 September 2025.

