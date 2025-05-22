Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.05.2025 10:06 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NFP Corp.: NFP Welcomes Martin Alsop, Enhancing Business Management Capabilities in the Music Industry

Finanznachrichten News

Alsop brings extensive experience in the music and touring business that adds new UK offerings to NFP's Ground Control Business Management

NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced the addition of Martin Alsop, managing director, in the United Kingdom. Alsop joins Clay GBP, a full-service business management consultancy firm based in the UK recently acquired by NFP, where he will develop and manage the company's UK music industry practice.

NFP, an Aon company, is a global organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers

Clay GBP is part of Ground Control Business Management (Ground Control), an NFP company providing a variety of business management solutions, including strategic tax services, for high net worth individuals, entertainment industry executives, entertainers and professional athletes, among others. Ground Control recently expanded into the UK through NFP's acquisition of Clay GBP, which will be integrated into Ground Control's operations and ultimately rebranded as Ground Control. Alsop reports to Chris Bucci, CEO of Ground Control.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Martin and bring business management capabilities that align with the needs of clients in the music industry," said Bucci. "Ground Control delivers top-tier services to clients across the entertainment industry, and we're looking forward to establishing a music and touring department in the UK under Martin's leadership. It's an exciting time for Ground Control and we are fortunate to attract experts like Martin who deliver meaningful value to clients."

Alsop has over 20 years of experience advising UK and international touring artists and productions of varying scale. Prior to NFP, he worked at Live Nation Entertainment as vice president, Operations and Finance, EMEA region. He previously worked at Dales Evans & Co. Ltd., a leading UK accountancy firm, as a business manager.

"I'm excited to join NFP and Ground Control, one of the most innovative and impressive firms in the business management space," said Alsop. "Their success and the strength of their client relationships lead the industry, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the next chapter of their growth in the UK and beyond. After decades working with the music industry, I know Ground Control offers the capabilities, expertise and service that music artists and touring companies need."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organization of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. With colleagues across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, UK and Ireland, we serve a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialized expertise and customized solutions span property and casualty insurance, benefits, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. Together, we put people first, prioritize partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit NFP.com to learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945522/nfp_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nfp-welcomes-martin-alsop-enhancing-business-management-capabilities-in-the-music-industry-302462053.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.