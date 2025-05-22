Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2025 10:10 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JA Mining Launches $100 Bonus to Meet Growing Demand for Passive Crypto Income

Finanznachrichten News

Amid rising financial uncertainty, FCA-regulated JA Mining unveils a no-hardware cloud mining platform with a $100 bonus for new users

JA Mining Logo

JA Mining Logo

WARWICK, United Kingdom, May 22, 2025. La plateforme est entièrement réglementée par la Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) du Royaume-Uni et offre un moyen légal et sans barrières d'exploiter des crypto-monnaies sans avoir à acheter ou à gérer du matériel.

The announcement comes amid rising inflation and growing skepticism of conventional investments, driving demand for new income streams such as digital asset mining. Yet for many, mining has historically required costly equipment, technical knowledge, and maintenance.

"We want to make crypto mining accessible to everyone, not just tech-savvy users or institutional investors," said a JA Mining spokesperson. "JA Mining removes the complexity and offers a secure, compliant path to passive income."

JA Mining simplifies the process through a cloud-based model where users lease computing power remotely via contract-based plans. Returns are automatically calculated and distributed daily, factoring in network difficulty, real-time performance, and the amount of computing power allocated. The result is a fully managed, hands-off mining experience for users of all backgrounds.

What Makes JA Mining Stand Out

  • FCA-Regulated: Provides peace of mind with financial oversight from the UK Financial Conduct Authority

  • $100 Free Credit: New users receive a bonus to start mining instantly

  • No Hardware or Maintenance: 100% cloud-based with no need for technical setup

  • Daily Passive Income: Smart system automates income calculations and payouts

  • Global Reach: Open to international users with multi-currency and crypto payment support

How to Get Started

  1. Visit the official site at https://jamining.uk (https://jamining.uk/?R/)
  2. Create a free account to claim the $100 bonus
  3. Choose a mining contract aligned with their goals
  4. Start receiving automatic daily returns

This initiative from JA Mining is especially timely for those seeking new income avenues in a post-pandemic, inflation-sensitive economy. With cloud mining gaining traction worldwide, JA Mining delivers access, security, and scalability - all in one platform.

JA Mining Potential Earnings

JA Mining Potential Earnings

About JA Mining

JA Mining is a UK-based cloud mining service provideroffering regulated and transparent crypto mining solutions. With support for top digital currencies and a user-first approach, the platform is designed to help individuals earn passive income easily, legally, and securely.

Media Contact:
JA Mining
info@jamining.net
https://jamining.uk

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c3e1e04-2d4f-4410-a7d3-fff434d96406
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad648867-2a26-4558-a3ce-342239a06e9c


