Quant Flow introduces the world's first open-source programming language designed specifically for money

Quant, a global leader in fintech and innovation, today announces the rollout of Quant Flow, an industry-first programmable money and banking infrastructure now available via a white-label solution to banks, institutions and corporates across Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

Quant Flow was developed in response to the growing demand for smarter forms of commercial bank money and the need to modernise financial infrastructure, driven by rising regulatory pressure and competition from stablecoins, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), neobanks and fintechs.

Quant Flow delivers automation and intelligence directly into money at the account level. For banks, this means they can respond to market demand, address regulation, innovate with new forms of money and defend profitability all without the need for costly system overhauls.

For corporates, it enables them to harness programmable money to effortlessly connect to existing banking, business and financial applications. It also offers them the ability to design custom payment flows and automate financial processes to drive growth and eradicate inefficiencies through real-time programmable actions.

"Money today may look digital on the surface, but beneath the apps, most financial systems still rely on decades-old static rails. Quant Flow changes that. It brings intelligence to money itself turning it into a programmable instrument embedded with code, not spreadsheets. This gives banks fintech-level agility without compromising on resilience, compliance or core stability," says Gilbert Verdian, CEO and Founder of Quant.

Quant Flow enables banks to:

Defend their client and market share to differentiate and innovate by offering smarter financial products like dynamic account options, automated money management tools, and custom products and services built around each customer's needs.

Rapidly test and roll out innovative new banking features quickly using PayScript , a purpose-built language that makes creating new banking and financial products as easy as a few lines of code.

, a purpose-built language that makes creating new banking and financial products as easy as a few lines of code. Remove friction by automating repetitive tasks such as currency conversions and cash flow adjustments based on real-time data, saving time and reducing risk.

Automate compliance processes across regions, making it easier to stay on top of changing regulations.

With Quant Flow, banks can also offer their corporate business clients more control and insight over their finances. From smart automation to real-time dashboards, businesses can move from reactive to proactive financial decision-making that drives growth.

Key benefits of programmable money for corporates and businesses include:

Smarter cash management. They can set programmable rules that automate things like currency conversions, tax payments, or loan repayments as events or triggers taking advantage of market conditions, saving time and reducing human error.

Access to live financial data. They can access up-to-the-minute dashboards offering a clear picture of financial health and liquidity, helping CFOs to automate and make better decisions.

Faster, cheaper global payments. They can automate international transactions in both traditional currencies and stablecoins for smoother, faster payments at lower cost.

Streamlined compliance. They can eliminate manual tasks with rule-based automation for taxes, reconciliation, and reporting.

David Yates, former President of Mastercard, Western Union and First Data and Vocalink Chair says:

"The world is digital-yet money remains stuck in the past. Quant Flow redefines how money works-it's intelligent, automated and efficient. Banks can deliver features that traditional systems can't match, and businesses can transform their financial operations by transforming simple transactions into next-generation workflows. Programmable money is the next generation of finance and it's here today."

"Quant Flow marks a fundamental shift in the way we think about money," concludes Verdian. "We're not simply adding features, we're creating an intelligent financial operating system fit for the digital economy. For banks, businesses, and the broader industry, this is a move from transactional finance to programmable finance, and it's built to transform."

About Quant

Quant is a fintech company pioneering the future of money. Founded in 2018, Quant transforms traditional financial infrastructure into programmable, digital money that works intelligently for banks, businesses, and individuals. Its flagship platform, Quant Flow, enables seamless orchestration of money across systems, powering automation, innovation, and real-time value.

Quant's technology developed in collaboration with the Bank of England, the Regulated Liability Network, and the European Central Bank is trusted by global banks to unlock new revenue, improve customer experience, and lead the shift to smart, programmable finance.

Quant Flow integrates natively with ISO 20022 standards, KYC/AML technologies, and global compliance frameworks like CESOP. It fully supports both fiat currency systems and stablecoin infrastructures, allowing organisations to innovate with confidence across jurisdictions.

