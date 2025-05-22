Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
22.05.25 | 10:43
25,800 Euro
-1,23 % -0,320
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,70025,73011:14
25,70025,73011:14
PR Newswire
22.05.2025 10:18 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT hosts Capital Markets Event - Value creation through the lens of EQT's portfolio companies

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EQT will host a Capital Markets Event in London. The presentation will be available on the EQT Group website's Shareholder Relations tab at 1:00 pm BST.

We will explore EQT's thematic investment focus, repeatable value creation toolbox, and governance model through the lens of several of EQT's portfolio companies: IFS, Reworld, Nord Anglia Education, IVC Evidensia, WS Audiology, and Credila Financial Services. In addition, EQT Industrial Advisors Kate Swann, Dorothy Thompson, and Jonas Person will reflect on their roles and the importance of EQT's governance model.

The day will be hosted by EQT's newly appointed CEO & Managing Partner, Per Franzén; the Heads of the Private Capital and Infrastructure business lines; and EQT's Shareholder Relations team. It will conclude with a fireside chat between EQT's Founder & Chairperson Conni Jonsson and Bloomberg TV Anchor Kriti Gupta at around 5:00 pm, followed by a drinks reception.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-hosts-capital-markets-event---value-creation-through-the-lens-of-eqt-s-portfolio-companies,c4153895

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4153895/3463376.pdf

PR 22 May - London Capital Markets Event

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-powerq,c3411750

EQT PowerQ

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-hosts-capital-markets-event---value-creation-through-the-lens-of-eqts-portfolio-companies-302462970.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.