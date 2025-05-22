Q3 Energie showcased a new string combiner box at Intersolar Europe 2025. The generator junction box can detect and isolate faults in photovoltaic systems. From pv magazine Germany In ground-mounted PV plants with central inverters, a fault in a single string can shut down the entire system. High failure rates and complex diagnostic processes make troubleshooting time-consuming and costly, increasing operating costs. Germany-based Q3 Energie GmbH has developed a generator junction box, or string combiner box, to address these issues. The company said the device can locate and isolate faults in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...