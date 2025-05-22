Indian fashion e-commerce major, Myntra, to set foot in Singapore with the launch of Myntra Global

~The move is set to make real-time trendy Indian fashion wear available, targeting expatriates in the Lion City

~100 sought-after made-in-India brands bring ~35k styles

BENGALURU, India, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Myntra, one of India's leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle e-commerce destinations, has announced the launch of Myntra Global, and is set to bring Indian fashion to Singapore. The move, targeted at the ~650K Indian diaspora, will offer handpicked trendy Indian fashion styles, while also providing a seamless and hassle-free shopping experience to its customers in the country.

As part of Myntra's broader growth strategy, Myntra Global is poised to enable the organisation to tap into new customer segments and build stronger international brand affinity, over the next few years. With a strong legacy of 18 years of catering to fashion aspirations, Myntra has already been witnessing notable organic traffic to the tune of ~30k users from Singapore to its existing platform.

Driven by the growing demand from the Indian diaspora, who seek culturally resonant products that reflect their roots, Myntra is bringing ~35k styles from ~100 brands, across categories like apparel, footwear, home and accessories to the Lion City. Selections from sought-after brands including, Aurelia, Global Desi, AND, Libas, Rustorange, Mochi, W, The Label Life, House of Pataudi, Chumbak, Anouk, Bombay Dyeing, Rare Rabbit and Nasher Miles among many others have been made available to begin with. This move will propel the growth of Indian fashion brands and help scale beyond India, in line with the government's vision to take made-in-India products to the global stage.

Speaking on the development, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said, "Our journey of nearly two decades has been paved by the love of millions of customers and thousands of brands who trust us to make their fashion dreams possible. The launch of Myntra Global marks a milestone moment for Myntra. With our expertise in serving customers at scale and the exceptional offerings from some of the most loved brands, we are confident that Myntra Global will delight Indians living abroad and keep them connected to their roots, in style. We will also continue to build and scale the platform to cater to Singapore seamlessly, propelling the growth of our brand partners."

Myntra's proven strong tech capabilities in building a platform of scale will serve as the backbone for providing a seamless online shopping experience on Myntra Global. Available for mobile web and desktops, Myntra Global will tap into third-party cross-border logistics services to bring customers their orders in 4-7 days on average.

Myntra is one of India's leading platforms for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. Started in 2007, Myntra is part of the Flipkart Group, owned by Walmart. Myntra brings together technology and fashion to create the best-in-class experience for millions of its customers in India. With over 70 million monthly active users, Myntra offers more than 3.9 million styles from a wide range of over 9700 international and domestic brands such as MANGO, H&M, Levi's, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, JACK & JONES, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, MAC, Huda Beauty, Estee Lauder, Global Desi, W, Biba, Libas, among others. With a wide reach, Myntra services over 95% of the pin codes covering the length and breadth of India. Singapore is the first country where Myntra is directly serving customers outside of India with Myntra Global.

